Exercise of call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319)

Bank Norwegian ASA
Bank Norwegian ASA has exercised its right to call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319) on the first possible call date, 30 May 2022. The call rate is 100.00. Exercise of the call without reissuance by Bank Norwegian ASA has been approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.


Contact persons:

CEO and CFO, Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


