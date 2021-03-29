Exertis Joins Global Technology Distribution Council
Newest Member Grew Nearly 8% on £3.913 Billion in Revenue for Most Recent Fiscal Year
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The world's leading consortium of technology distributors - the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) - today announced the addition of Exertis to its membership, which generates approximately $150 billion in sales annually. Exertis offers more than 2,400 brands and sells to an estimated 50,000 retailers, resellers and solution providers worldwide.
Exertis grew 7.8% to £3.913 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The company has global reach via its supply-chain services and offices in Europe, North America, the Middle East and China. Founded in 1980, Exertis employs 4,200 people in 21 countries and is part of Dublin-based DCC PLC, an international sales, marketing, distribution and business support services group with holdings in technology, energy, healthcare and environmental industries. DCC PLC ranks among the top companies in market capitalization on the London Stock Exchange in an index known as the FTSE 100.
"Technology distributors are continuously adding new value on a global scale, and the addition of Exertis to the GTDC brings yet more depth, insight and diversity to the organization," said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. "We look forward to their participation and support as we advance awareness of how the distribution industry is transforming in the everything-as-a-service era."
Exertis Group Managing Director Tim Griffin underscored the vital importance of knowledge sharing given the unprecedented speed of change and innovation today. "It's exciting to be part of the GTDC at a time when vendor partners and channel customers are increasingly relying on distributors to deliver more than products," Griffin said. "Knowledge, insight and strong partnerships are the industry's foundation, and we're all responding to extraordinary trends in business as well as society."
For more information on technology distribution industry trends, visit the GTDC Research Center, which features new reports on the outlook for 2021 as well as fraud risks and prevention in the channel.
About the GTDC
The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors.
About Exertis Group
Exertis is the leading technology distributor of consumer, business and enterprise products from pioneering technology brands, playing an integral role in supplying the world with cutting-edge tech. For 40 years, Exertis has distributed the technology that transforms societies and facilitates the world's transition to digital. These days Exertis distributes everything from AV solutions to AI-powered smart-tech. Exertis is powered by the mantra 'our people, our customers, our business' and its reach is global. A wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, a FTSE 100 company, it has offices in Europe, North America, Middle East and China, representing 2,400 brands. In 2020, it had a turnover of £3.913 billion. As technology evolves, so does Exertis.
