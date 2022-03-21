U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +7.90 (+7.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4580
    +0.2880 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,173.91
    -202.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.54
    +13.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

ExGen Announces Closing of $2,880,000 Common Share Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ExGen Resources Inc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXG
  • BXXRF
ExGen Resources Inc
ExGen Resources Inc

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 23, 2021, January 14, 2022 and January 18, 2022, it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering on March 18, 2022, pursuant to which ExGen issued 28,800,000 common shares in the capital of ExGen (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the “Private Placement”). ExGen has paid a finder’s fees on certain of the issuances in the Private Placement totalling $6,700. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from March 18, 2022. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for potential exploration and development on ExGen’s properties including the Empire Mine Project, potential future acquisitions and general working capital.

Early-Warning Reporting Matters and MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 Disclosure
As a result of his participation in the Private Placement, Jason Riley of ‎1196 Jefferson Ave, ‎West Vancouver, BC ‎V7T 2A8‎, the President and Chief Executive Officer of ExGen, acquired beneficial ownership of 8,750,000 Common Shares. Prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Riley held 2,780,000 Common Shares, being 7.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of ExGen prior to the Private Placement. As a result of the Private Placement, the amount of Common Shares beneficially held by Mr. Riley is 11,530,000, amounting to 18.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of ExGen on a diluted and non-diluted basis. Mr. Riley participated in the Private Placement pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements, and participated on equal terms available to all subscribers under the Private Placement, purchasing Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a total consideration of $875,000 paid to ExGen. Mr. Riley participated in the Private Placement in the ordinary course of business and acquired the ‎Common Shares for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws and subject to ‎applicable stock exchange requirements, Mr. Riley may from time to time and at any time directly or ‎otherwise, increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction of Common Shares and/or other ‎equity, debt or other securities or instruments of ExGen in the open market, ‎by privately negotiated agreement, or otherwise. ‎A copy of the Early Warning Report in relation to Mr. Riley’s participation in the Private Placement will be filed under ExGen's profile on www.SEDAR.com.

The participation of Jason Riley and Mark Swartout, a director of the Corporation, in the Private Placement constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9. ExGen is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) [Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets] and 5.7(1)(b)[ Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000], respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that ExGen is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the Private Placement was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed pursuant to the Private Placement to such persons, nor the consideration to be received for those securities, will exceed $2,500,000. No special committee was ‎established in ‎connection with the Private Placement‎. The Board ‎of Directors of ExGen has unanimously approved the Private Placement and no materially ‎contrary view or ‎abstention ‎was expressed or made by any director ‎in relation to the ‎Private Placement ‎(other than the abstention of the Mr. Riley and Mr. Swartout as required pursuant to the ‎Business Corporations Act ‎‎‎(British Columbia))‎.‎ The material change report to be filed in relation to the ‎closing of the Private Placement will not be not filed at ‎least 21 days prior to the completion of the ‎Private Placement as ‎contemplated by MI ‎‎61-101. ExGen believes that this shorter ‎period is reasonable and ‎necessary in the ‎circumstances as the completion of the Private Placement occurred shortly before the ‎issuance of such material change report in relation to the Private Placement.‎

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.:

Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Private Placement, including the potential use of proceeds of the Private Placement, including potential exploration and development of ExGen’s properties and potential future acquisitions; and ExGen’s business model, goals and approach as a project accelerator, including ExGen’s intention to fund projects through joint ventures and partnerships, and its intention to diversify its portfolios of projects across exploration stages and commodity groups. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects ExGen's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to ExGen and on assumptions ExGen believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the current share price of ExGen's common shares; ExGen’s current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects; ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining constant; market acceptance of ExGen's business model, goals and approach; the availability of potential acquisitions and prices acceptable to ExGen; and the feasibility and reasonableness of conducting exploration on and developing any of ExGen’s projects. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ExGen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing work programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and development of the Empire Mine Project, or other projects, or development of the Empire Mine Project into a producing mine; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ExGen may not be able ‎to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties including the Empire Mine Project; the early stage development of ExGen and its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper, gold, silver and zinc prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ExGen; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Nike posts huge Q3 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Nike shares soaring upon a strong Q3 earnings beat.

  • Boeing 737 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today

    An analyst has increased his price target on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), based upon the potential for more stock buybacks and an eventual windfall from the current conflict in Europe. Lockheed and other defense contractors have been in focus since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says that the move frees up cash for Lockheed to dramatically expand its share-repurchase program, estimating that each incremental $1 billion in shares repurchased would add about $0.25 per share to annual earnings.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.