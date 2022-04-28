U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.65
    +31.69 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,438.11
    +136.18 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,562.58
    +73.64 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.25
    -11.79 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.84
    +1.82 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.47 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.0530 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    -0.0103 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9240
    +2.4800 (+1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,396.53
    +314.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.96
    +0.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

ExGen Announces Grant of Stock Options for Officers, Directors, and Consultants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ExGen Resources Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BXXRF
ExGen Resources Inc
ExGen Resources Inc

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that ExGen’s board of directors has approved the granting of 6,375,000 options to officers, directors and consultants. 5,750,000 of the options will be granted to officers and directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share and subject to vesting provisions.

Additional Disclosure Regard MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9.

The granting of options to the CEO and Directors of the ExGen constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9. ExGen is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 for the options grant to the CEO and Directors pursuant to sections 5.5(b) [Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets] and 5.7(1)(b)[ Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000], respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that ExGen is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the options grant was agreed to, the fair market value of the options granted did not exceed $2,500,000. No special committee was ‎established in ‎connection with the options grant‎. The Board ‎of Directors of ExGen has unanimously approved the options grant and no materially ‎contrary view or ‎abstention ‎was expressed or made by any director ‎in relation to the ‎options grant‎.‎ The material change report to be filed in relation to the ‎options grant will not be filed at ‎least 21 days prior to the completion of the ‎options grant as ‎contemplated by MI ‎‎61-101. ExGen believes that this shorter ‎period is reasonable and ‎necessary in the ‎circumstances as the completion of the options grant occurred shortly before the ‎issuance of such material change report in relation to the options grant.‎

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.:

Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Sinks in Worst Drop Ever on Grim Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, cratered after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulg

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Coinbase is one of the leading crypto trading platforms, with more than 89 million users and $278 billion in assets on the platform. Because of this leadership, the company was able to capitalize on the explosion of trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Merck stock pops on earnings beat, COVID treatment sales

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Merck.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Qualcomm stock jumps premarket on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in stock for Qualcomm.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Investors have moved to higher ground, deserting growth stocks in exchange for large, stable companies. Maker of genetic testing kits for a multitude of rare diseases across multiple medical specialties -- from ophthalmology to nephrology, and most organ systems in between -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) has been hit hard lately. Invitae has ridden the personalized medicine wave and is firing on all cylinders.