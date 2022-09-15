U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,915.29
    -30.72 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,075.76
    -59.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,589.50
    -130.17 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.42
    +0.96 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    -3.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.40
    -34.70 (-2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0350 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0070 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4200
    +0.3270 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,794.26
    -303.42 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.98
    -11.41 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

ExGen: Empire Mine Project Moving Closer to Production

ExGen Resources Inc
·8 min read
ExGen Resources Inc
ExGen Resources Inc

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

The following program highlights were provided by Phoenix:

Highlights:

  • Drilling at the Empire open pit copper mine (“Empire”) commenced in June 2022 to further Konnex’s understanding of metallurgical recovery using Ammonium Thiosulfate (“ATS”) reagent;

  • Trade-off, optimization, and engineering studies are progressing on Empire;

  • Exploratory drilling in the North Pit/Red Star area to commence on 15 September 2022;

  • Navarre Creek drilling plan approved by US Forest Service (“USFS”);

Phoenix noted the following:

(1)   Empire open pit

Phoenix initiated its 2022 drilling program in June to provide samples for ATS metallurgical test work. ATS is the non-toxic, environmentally friendly reagent that Konnex plans to use for the recovery of base and precious metals from Empire’s open pit resource. With the results of these studies, Konnex will determine whether the production of precious metals can be moved from the secondary phase of the operation to the primary phase. If feasible, this would potentially enhance Empire’s projected economics in the early years of production.

(2)   Red Star

A second drill rig is scheduled to arrive on site in the middle of September 2022 and will report to the North Pit/Red Star area upon its arrival. The month-long drilling program is anticipated to improve the Konnex’s understanding of mineralization in the area.

(3)   Navarre Creek (Gold)

Phoenix Copper submitted a Plan of Operations for drilling activities at Navarre Creek to the USFS on 15 April 2021 (the “Navarre Creek Plan”). The USFS posted a public scoping notice of the Navarre Creek Plan on 18 November 2021, and the Navarre Creek Plan was approved on 30 August 2022, clearing the way for an initial drilling program comprised of up to 60 reverse-circulation (“RC”) drill holes from 30 drill pads located on various targets on the Navarre Creek claim block. The Navarre Creek Plan was approved under a Categorical Exclusion, meaning that it is categorically excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement, for the following reasons: 1) the initial drilling program will be completed in one year or less, 2) the Navarre Creek Plan proposes less than one mile of new road construction (existing roadways will be utilized for access), and 3) the Navarre Creek Plan proposes use of overland equipment travel (low ground pressure equipment). Konnex has reserved an RC drilling rig from Alford Drilling that is scheduled to arrive in June 2023.

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “ExGen is encouraged by the continued progress on the open pit project at Empire. We are also excited to see the exploration drilling begin at the North Pit/Red Star and the first drilling at Navarre next year! We should have an excellent last quarter this year with assay results and progress on the Empire Pit.”

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS
Rock, drill core and reverse circulation samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Reno, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility. Copper, zinc, silver, lead, molybdenum, and tungsten were determined by ICP method. Copper, zinc, and lead >1% ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Blanks and duplicates were inserted roughly every 50ft and standards were inserted roughly every 100ft. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The Company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the potential of the diamond drilling program on the Empire Mine Project and specifically at the Navarre and Red Star areas; the further exploration and development of the Empire Mine Project; the exploration and development strategy of the Empire Mine Project, including the exploration program, drilling, mine development, and permitting. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. There can be no assurance that the development of the Empire Mine Project will be completed, and if development is completed, that such development will result in a producing mine. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, ExGen has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the mineral industry. In addition, ExGen has assumed: the continued market acceptance of its joint venture partnership model; the ability of ExGen and its partners to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to ExGen or its partners; ExGen's current and initial understanding and analysis of the Empire Mine Project; the ability of ExGen or third parties to discover viable exploration targets and the results of exploration on the Empire Mine Project; the ability of Phoenix to explore and develop the Empire Mine Project; the cost of exploration, including sampling, drilling and assaying, on the Empire Mine Project, the costs of developing the Empire Mine Project and the costs and the ability of Phoenix to produce a feasibility study in compliance with NI 43-101; and ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While, ExGen considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause ExGen's observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the possibility that the analytical results from future core sampling does not return significant grades of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead or any other molybdenum by-products; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology; continuity and grade of mineralization; there is no certainty that the ongoing work programs will result in significant or successful exploration of the Empire Mine Project or development of the Empire Mine Project into a producing mine; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ExGen may not be able to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties; the early stage development of ExGen and its projects, and in particular, the Empire Mine Project; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper, gold, silver, and zinc prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting ExGen; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions and risk factors used to develop such forward-looking information that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Better Buy: CVS Health vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

    CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are two top names in healthcare. Will this trend continue, and are investors better off going with CVS, or can Walgreens rally from its lower price point? CVS makes sense as an investment for risk-averse investors looking for diversification and overall stability.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a powerhouse technology company on the cutting edge of the industry. In this video, I will use my six-step framework to analyze whether Nvidia stock is a buy at today's prices.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons. You can skip our detailed analysis of Renaissance Technologies’ strategy and the current market outlook and go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons. Jim Simons is a leading mathematician and investor who […]

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ethereum completes long-awaited merge

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith discusses the completion of ethereum’s long-awaited merge and why it matters.

  • Is It Time to Buy 4 of the Stocks Hedge Funds Hate the Most?

    In a stock market like we've been going through this year, everyone is having a tough time, whether you've got just a few dollars in the game or billions, like Wall Street professionals. Arguably, the billionaires running hedge funds are having an even more difficult time than the small retail investor. While their first-half performance beat the S&P 500, according to BarclayHedge, an institutional-investor services division of Backstop Solutions, hedge funds are now suffering sustained redemptions by investors.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Popped Again on Thursday

    Crazy as it might sound, you can thank the U.S. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for that. As you'll recall, back on Tuesday the BLS announced that inflation had inched up 0.1% sequentially in August, rising to 8.3%. According to BLS figures, airline fares declined 8.8% between July and August, making it cheaper, and more attractive, to take a cruise vacation.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Evercore ISI upgrades Netflix stock to Outperform

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor discusses Evercore ISI's call on Netflix stock.

  • Stocks slide as investors mull economic data, Tesla stock in the green

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.