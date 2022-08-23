U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhaust System Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 36.9 billion in 2021 to USD 47.9 billion by 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Upcoming stringent emission regulations with reduced emission limits and fuel economy regulations with increased limits are boosting the automotive Exhaust System Market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Exhaust System Market"
230 – Tables
59 – Figures
292 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87800437

SCR segment would be the largest segment during the forecast period

The SCR technology reduces NOx emissions by nearly 90% by trapping NOx more efficiently than LNTs in vehicles with large engine capacities. Hence, passenger cars and LCVs with an engine capacity of above 2.0 liters are generally equipped with SCRs as they emit more NOx than vehicles with smaller engine capacities. European countries have followed Euro VI since 2014, and in December 2021, EPA finalized revised National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks for Model Years 2023- 2026. India has switched to BS-VI emission regulations in 2021, and China to China-VI emission regulations. All vehicles complying with these regulations must be equipped with SCR systems to meet the upgraded NOx limits in respective regulations. This makes SCR the technology with the largest demand in coming years.

The sensors segment to hold the largest market share in 2021

Most key countries with the highest vehicle productions are due for emission regulation upgrades from 2019 to 2022/23. With decreased emission limits in the updated regulations, the demand for after-treatment devices like SCR, ASC, EGR, and DPF would grow, increasing the demand for sensors. Oxygen and temperature sensors are the most used sensors in automotive exhaust systems. However, with the introduction of the SCR system and DPF in new vehicles, the demand for NOx and PM sensors will show market opportunities in the coming years. The NOx sensors would be the fastest-growing sensors in terms of value.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87800437

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market

Asia Pacific is the largest OE market for exhaust systems and after-treatment devices during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The growth of the Exhaust System Market in the Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to the increasing vehicle production and upgradations in emission regulations in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Key Market Players

The Exhaust System Market is dominated by global players such Tenneco Inc.(US), Faurecia (France), Eberspächer (Germany), Friedrich Boysen GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), and BENTELER International (Austria). These companies adopted new product development and expansion strategies to gain traction in the Exhaust System Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=87800437

Browse Related Reports:

Catalytic Converter Market by Type (FWCC, TWCC, SCR, DOC, and LNT), Material (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Bus & Truck, Construction, and Agriculture & Mining), Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market by Technology (EGR, Turbocharger, ORC, TEG), Component (EGR Valve & Cooler, Turbine, Compressor, Evaporator, Condenser, TEG Module), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus, Hybrid, OHV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


