New exhibition dives into the history, innovations, and challenges of aquaculture

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Have you ever wondered how Canadian farmers produce seafood — not only on Canada's coasts, but across the country? Aquaculture: Farming the Waters is a new exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum that explores the world of aquaculture — the farming of fish, shellfish, and seaweed in oceans, lakes, and on land.

Salmon swims with the Aquaculture: Farming the Waters exhibition branding in the background. (CNW Group/Ingenium)
Salmon swims with the Aquaculture: Farming the Waters exhibition branding in the background. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Aquaculture: Farming the Waters is a new exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Peppered with games and interactives, this colourful exhibition will engage visitors of all ages. See if you have what it takes to be a fish farmer by raising a salmon from egg to adult, feeding it what it needs to be healthy. Discover how Indigenous peoples have practiced aquaculture over millennia, and explore how it has evolved in Canada. Meet Canadian farmers, and learn about the technologies they're using to produce kelp, oysters, and salmon.

Developed in partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and with input from the Aquaculture National Advisory Council, Aquaculture: Farming the Waters shows audiences that Canada's food production is more than just land-based farming; it also includes aquaculture. The exhibition dives into some of the challenges facing aquaculture, along with potential solutions. Canada continues to be a leader in aquaculture, and innovation is key to ensuring the environmental sustainability of this important food sector.

Media are invited to tour Aquaculture: Farming the Waters and hold interviews with staff on September 8, 2022. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance to Philippe Tremblay at ptremblay@IngeniumCanada.org.

For more information, visit Aquaculture: Farming the Waters.

Quotes

"We're thrilled to launch Aquaculture: Farming the Waters during this UN-declared International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture. Together with our partners, we hope to spark conversations around the production and harvesting of food and underwater crops through the lens of sustainability and innovation. This long-term exhibition highlights how Canadian innovations, past and present, are a critical component to ensuring a viable future for aquaculture. Aquaculture: Farming the Waters will remain on display throughout the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030)."

~ Kerry-Leigh Burchill, Director General, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

"Canada's waters are central to food production. This exhibit explores the innovations and emerging technologies that lead to continual improvements in the aquaculture industry. As part of our commitment to working in partnership with Indigenous communities across Canada, this exhibition also highlights how Indigenous aquatic farming methods have ensured sustainability for thousands of years. I want to congratulate the exhibit on receiving the endorsement of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development."

~ The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

About the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation oversees three museums, one of which is the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. The museum offers hands-on food literacy demonstrations and immersive exhibitions on a working farm in the heart of our nation's capital. It highlights the relationship between agricultural science and technology and Canadians' everyday lives. Visitors have a unique opportunity to learn about the food they eat, the agricultural practices that produce the products they rely on everyday and the science that underlies past and present Canadian agriculture.

About Fisheries and Oceans Canada 
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is responsible for safeguarding our waters and managing Canada's fisheries and oceans resources. The Department helps to ensure healthy and sustainable aquatic ecosystems through habitat protection and sound science. We support economic growth in the marine and fisheries sectors, and innovation in areas such as aquaculture and biotechnology.

SOURCE Ingenium

