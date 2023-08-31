Should You Exit Option Care Health (OPCH)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 1.10%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 1.19%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 1.19%, compared to a return of 7.05% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Year-to-date, ARTSX, APDSX, and APHSX returned 8.78%, 8.91%, and 8.91%, respectively, compared to a 13.55% return for the benchmark. Despite this year's relative setback, the firm remains bullish on its asset class's long-term prospects. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois, Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) provides home and alternate site infusion services. On August 30, 2023, Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock closed at $35.23 per share. One-month return of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was 4.82%, and its shares gained 14.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has a market capitalization of $6.337 billion.

Artisan Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Along with Catalent, we ended our investment campaigns in Chegg and Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home infusion services in the US. The company is capitalizing on several secular growth tailwinds: an aging population, a growing number of drugs requiring infusion and payers’ financial incentive to move patients toward lower cost of care environments (Option Care infusions are up to 50% less than those at hospitals). During the quarter, the company announced an acquisition, which could be transformational but would change our thesis. With a long-term view, we still believe Option Care can be a leader in the home provider market, but this deal adds integration risks, and we decided to exit the position."

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) at the end of second quarter which was 36 in the previous quarter.

