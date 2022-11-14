U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.41
    -16.52 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,739.25
    -8.61 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,206.14
    -117.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.92
    -11.82 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    -1.24 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8690
    +0.0560 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0111 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6640
    +1.9090 (+1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,562.52
    -85.56 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.59
    +15.31 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,394.76
    +76.72 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario Named EXIT’s Region of the Year

EXIT Realty
·2 min read
EXIT Realty
EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario Named EXIT’s Region of the Year

L to R: Joyce Paron, CEO-Canada, Craig Witt, CEO-USA, EXIT Realty Corp. International, AJ Plant, EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario, Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, Lori Muller, President-USA, EXIT Realty Corp. International
L to R: Joyce Paron, CEO-Canada, Craig Witt, CEO-USA, EXIT Realty Corp. International, AJ Plant, EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario, Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, Lori Muller, President-USA, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario was named International Region of the Year by EXIT Realty Corp. International.  AJ Plant, Regional Owner, was presented with the award at the company’s Convention held recently at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, near Jacksonville, Florida.

Plant was recognized for outstanding growth and development in an area with a population of less than seven million.  He also achieved the ranking of #3 in franchise sales across North America.

Plant joined EXIT in 2004 as a sales representative with EXIT Realty Matrix in the greater Ottawa area, assuming a management role with the brokerage in 2008.  He acquired the subfranchisor rights to Eastern Ontario in 2015, responsible for expanding EXIT’s footprint across the region. Plans for 2023 include expansion into Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Whitby, Ontario as well as increasing market share in the Ottawa area with two new territories in the west end.

“Over the last twelve months I've learned to be more focused in my approach shifting from a selling strategy to spreading the good news,” said Plant.  “The most important component to franchise sales is a focused one.  With the help of the leadership at EXIT Realty Corp. International, my fellow regional owners across Canada and the US and the support of my amazing franchisees and agents, we will definitely be the strongest and most profitable company in Eastern Ontario.”

“AJ is a true leader, teaching, training and coaching his people to grow in every area including franchise sales, agent growth and per-person productivity,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International.  “This is a well-earned and well-deserved honour.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    On one hand, investing in 2022 has been an adventure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all declined by more than 20%, which puts all three major U.S. stock indexes firmly in a bear market. On the other hand, bear markets represent a phenomenal opportunity for patient investors to put their money to work.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results with Record Net Revenue and Cash Flow from Operations

    SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The results for the third quarter of 2021 do not include the subsequent acquisition of Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna"), which closed on March 31, 2022.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have hardly scratched the surface of their large and growing market opportunities.

  • AMD stock could get a boost from an 'acceleration in market share gains': analyst

    AMD's new chips could be a big winner in 2023.

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • AUXLY REPORTS Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. These filings and additional information regarding Auxly are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars except common shares ("Shares") and per Share amounts.

  • Disney to Make Cuts After Streaming and Theme Park Losses

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – the sequel to the 2018 box office smash – took off faster than a Wakandan airship, earning $180 million in...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    It may seem a bit detached from reality given the performance of tech stocks over the last year. Such a focus could lead to outsized returns in Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Qualcomm has prospered for decades by leading the smartphone chipset market, a market where it continues to dominate.

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]