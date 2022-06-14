U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

EXIT Realty Pacific West Welcomes Arizona and Utah

EXIT Realty
·2 min read
EXIT Realty
EXIT Realty

Rick DeLuca

Rick DeLuca
Rick DeLuca

Woburn , MA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International, recently announced that the subfranchisor rights for the states of Arizona and Utah now fall under the mantle of EXIT Realty Pacific West.  The region currently comprises California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Rick DeLuca acquired the subfranchisor rights to EXIT Realty Pacific West in 2020. DeLuca, began his career as a part-time agent, advancing to full-time, then to management and eventually to become the owner of an independent real estate company growing it from 34 to 192 agents.  He was named both Salesman of the Year and REALTOR® of the Year for Nevada.  He served as National President of the REALTORS® National Marketing Institute.  DeLuca sold the company and began his career as a renowned trainer travelling to all 50 states and several international events and was nominated as National Trainer of the Year.

This latest move is part of EXIT Realty Corp. International’s aggressive growth plans across the US and Canada, having expanded to 20 new markets so far in 2022.  The company’s unique, by-invitation-only business model is fueling this growth.

“Under Rick’s direction the Pacific West Region has grown in every area. Adding Arizona and Utah was the next logical step to provide hands on leadership and focus on adding new franchises while building the existing ones,” said Bonnell.  “Rick is a visionary and is adding to his region and his team to maximize momentum. We are honored to have him lead.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com


