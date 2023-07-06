Should You Exit SSR Mining (SSRM) Now?

Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released “Palm Valley Capital Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 1.62% compared to a 3.38% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and a 5.60% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. The fund’s securities returned 4.78% before fees and the impact of cash during the quarter. Also, the fund ended the period with 82% held in cash equivalents. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Palm Valley Capital Fund highlighted stocks like SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal resource properties. On July 5, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock closed at $13.97 per share. One-month return of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) was -4.12%, and its shares lost 15.13% of their value over the last 52 weeks. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)has a market capitalization of $2.855 billion.

Palm Valley Capital Fund made the following comment about SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"During the second quarter, the Fund fully exited three positions. We also sold our stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) as the shares approached our intrinsic value estimate, and the company’s operational and financial risk increased after it announced a new investment in the Hod Maden Gold-Copper Project based in Turkey."

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) at the end of first quarter which was 16 in the previous quarter.

