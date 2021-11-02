EXL Announces $300 million Common Stock Repurchase Authorization

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $300 million common stock repurchase program, effective as of January 1, 2022. The current buyback program previously announced on December 13, 2019, for the repurchase of up to $200 million of common stock, will be terminated as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, approximately $162 million has been repurchased under that plan.

The shares may be purchased by the Company on the open market and through private transactions as determined by the Company’s management as market conditions warrant. The Company expects that open market repurchases under the repurchase program will be structured to comply with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which sets certain restrictions on the method, timing, price and volume of open market stock repurchases. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any specific number of shares, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional purchases are not warranted.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include the market price of our common stock, our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact: Steven N. Barlow
Vice President, Investor Relations
(917) 596-7684
ir@exlservice.com

Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com



