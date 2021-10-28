U.S. markets closed

EXL Appoints Two New Executive Committee Members to Spur Growth of Data-Led Digital Solutions Strategy

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
Senior executives Ankor Rai and Narasimha Kini joined the Executive Committee effective October 1

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced that it has elevated two of its senior officers to the firm’s Executive Committee: Ankor Rai and Narasimha Kini. The appointments reflect the company’s rapid growth in analytics and digital solutions and its commitment to being the indispensable partner for data-led businesses.

“As we continue to take bold steps to help our clients turn data into insights, and insights into results, we must embrace a company-wide culture that leverages the experience of where we have been with the vision of what’s to come,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO. “Our business has evolved considerably over the past several years as our clients have grown their digital strategies and increasingly turned to us to support complex, data-driven transformation initiatives. Ankor and Kini have been instrumental in helping us make that transition, and I am certain their continued leadership will help EXL to reach new heights.”

As EXL’s Chief Digital Officer, Ankor leads the firm’s digital organization. Driving EXL’s efforts to help clients reimagine their future business models and customer experiences and then operationalizing these pivots using data-driven technologies such as AI, analytics and the cloud, Ankor has helped some of the world’s leading businesses navigate a fast-moving, volatile marketplace. Prior to moving into this role last year, Ankor was Global Co-Head of EXL’s Analytics business and held other senior roles within EXL for the past 14 years.

“Throughout my tenure at EXL, the Executive Committee has been the driver of innovative strategies that have helped our clients achieve agile, hyper-personalized products and services that can be delivered at scale,” said Rai. “As we confront our clients’ future business challenges, these early investments in AI, analytics and the cloud will prove core to our growth, enabling us to leapfrog our competition and deliver powerful solutions to our clients. I am honored to join this exclusive group and look forward to our continued expansion in the areas of AI, digital, and cloud.”

Kini is a 21-year veteran of EXL, and has taken on various leadership roles within the company. He has served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Finance & Accounting Services, and is currently Global Head of EXL’s Emerging Business Unit. Most recently, Kini has played a key strategic role in advancing EXL’s data-led digital solutions strategy, aligning the company’s focus on advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud.

“Over more than two decades at EXL, one constant has been a laser focus on our customers – on understanding the inner workings of their business, bringing deep domain expertise and innovative thinking to help them address their biggest challenges and empowering them to compete successfully in the marketplace,” said Kini. “As a part of the executive committee, I look forward to continuing that commitment to our clients, and helping our business take its next exciting steps forward.”

Founded in 1999 as a business process management firm largely focused on operations management, EXL has grown into a $1 billion analytics and digital solutions powerhouse driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives for the world’s leading corporations in the insurance, healthcare, and banking and financial services industries, among others. EXL recently earned the distinction of being the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice for two years in a row in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers.

For more information, click here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


