EXL Named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
3 min read
  • EXLS

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. for 2021.

ISG cites the variety of technology leveraged to build EXL’s robust data and artificial intelligence-led capabilities, as well as its extensive industry experience, as the strengths that drove the firm’s success in the payer space in 2021. EXL also was named a Product Challenger in the Payer BPaaS Services, Provider Digital Transformation Services, Healthcare Cloud Migration Services, and Healthcare Interoperability Services & Solutions categories. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“With its focus on analytics and tools that help clients make sense of their data, EXL has proven itself to be at the forefront of new digital solutions in the industry,” said Ron Exler, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research. “As EXL expands its data and AI capabilities, payers will find new, exciting ways to improve their workflows, which will lead to better member engagement and utilization.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

“The rapidly evolving nature of the healthcare industry means payers and providers need informed insights to direct their resources to the places where they will have the greatest impact,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “By finding new ways to infuse our solutions with the most robust analytics and machine-learning capabilities available, EXL will continue to set the pace of innovation in this space.”

To read more about the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. for 2021, click here. For information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 917-596-7684 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


