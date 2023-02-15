U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

EXL named a Leader in Payer Digital Transformation Services in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services

·5 min read
·5 min read
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2022 report.

The 2022 report marks the second consecutive time that EXL has earned this Leader designation. ISG also named EXL a Product Challenger for the second consecutive year for Provider Digital Transformation Services and Healthcare Interoperability Services and Solutions.

“Between the lingering effects of the pandemic, the ongoing evolution of value-based care arrangements and the growing mandate to improve engagement, payers need digital strategies that connect the dots between disparate data points and real-world member and provider experiences,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and healthcare business head at EXL. “At EXL, our focus is on helping our healthcare payer clients pinpoint the opportunities in their populations – where there may be gaps in care, which authorizations need to be expedited, and how to increase accuracy – and capture those opportunities in streamlined processes and better-informed decisions. We’re honored to have our work recognized and are eager to help our clients navigate this path to data-led performance improvement.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“As the healthcare industry has recalibrated – from an evolution in patient population mix to the means through which care is delivered – there has been an increasing demand for comprehensive, real-time solutions that can inform organizations on how to allocate resources best,” said Ron Exler, director and principal analyst of the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2022 report. “EXL is among those leading the charge on this effort, as they have continued to innovate and empower payers to make better, faster decisions and deliver superior service at a lower cost.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc.  All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts
Media
Keith Little
+1 703-598-0980
media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations
John Kristoff
+1 212-209-4613
IR@exlservice.com


