EXL named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • EXLS
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

EXL advanced to a Leader from the Major Contender category in last year’s PEAK MATRIX® Assessment, reflecting the company’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions, and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s strong analytics capabilities and domain knowledge as its greatest strengths.

“After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare payer market is again witnessing investments by enterprises in digital technologies, such as analytics and cognitive automation, especially in areas such as personalized member experience, outcome-based clinical/care management solutions, and payment integrity,” said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “EXL’s strong analytics capabilities coupled with its deep-domain knowledge and business-driven digital advisory services enabled it to expand business while gaining new logos/deals, resulting in it being placed as a Leader as well as a Star Performer on the Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

As part of this assessment, Everest Group presented a detailed analysis of 32 healthcare payer operations service providers. Firms were evaluated based on their vision, capabilities and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual industry survey tracking interactions with leading industry stakeholders, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“In the last year, payers have confronted a host of challenges, from the continued obstacles brought forth by the pandemic to new payment integrity challenges that have exhausted precious resources,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL. “By unlocking the power of our clients’ data to improve workflows, we’re helping them not only keep their footing during uncertain times, but reach new heights, and we stand ready to help them continue to do so in the year ahead.”

To read more about Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 917-596-7684 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


