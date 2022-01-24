U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,340.50
    -49.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,906.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.50
    -234.00 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.30
    -25.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    -0.97 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    +6.97 (+27.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7670
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,451.33
    -2,438.71 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.88
    +517.20 (+213.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.12
    -122.01 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

EXL named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2022 Life and Pensions Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXLS

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Life and Pensions (L&P) Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

This is the third consecutive year that EXL has been named a Leader in the Life and Pensions Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment, reflecting the company’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s double-digit growth in North America, and further expansion of its portfolio in the large-size buyer category as its key market success in 2021.

“The L&A insurance industry is now entering the modernization acceleration phase, as insurers have realized the immense value of digital business and operating models. In line with such evolving demand themes, EXL has invested across modern core platforms, analytics, and multiple insurance-specific and horizontal AI-led solutions that have consequently also delivered a consistent growth trajectory, leading to its positioning as a Leader in the Everest Group Life and Pensions (L&P) Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022,” said Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Additionally, while BPS delivery has been a stronghold for EXL, recent momentum in a TPA-engagement model also creates magnified growth opportunities for the future.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of 20 L&P insurance BPS/TPA providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading L&P insurance BPS/TPA providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“In the past year, the Life & Pension marketplace has presented new opportunities for faster growth, and EXL is proud to help the industry deliver better customer experiences, launch products faster and improve the bottom line in both open and closed books of business,” said Anand Logani, SVP, Head of Group & Individual Life Business, EXL. “Leveraging client and external data, using an AI-enabled technology ecosystem and staying laser focused on speed of execution, EXL will continue to set the pace of innovation in this space.”

To read more about Everest Group’s L&P Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 917-596-7684 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

    Department store shares moved higher during premarket hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday premarket trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 8.4%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 7.3%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVI

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • What's Next For Moderna Stock?

    Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The trouble is that Moderna doesn't have too many avenues with which it could justify higher valuations.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • IBM Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect

    The report will be the first since IBM completed its spinoff of Kyndryl, its former IT managed-services business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged about 34% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Elon Musk (And You) Lost $1.7 Trillion On 9 Imploding Giant Stocks

    Don't mock Elon Musk too much for losing $45 billion on Tesla stock since the S&P 500 started tanking. You're likely suffering, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in...

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolan

  • 2 Top Space Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    You knew it was going to happen -- the stock market would fall. Because downturns are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle, a pullback in the stock market crash is virtually inevitable. Smart investors, though, realize it's best to prepare for them, not by selling all their stocks and stashing the cash under the mattress, but by choosing investments carefully.