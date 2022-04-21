EXL named a Leader in three categories in ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Digital Services Report

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
  EXLS
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader for Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2021 report.

ISG cites the variety of technology leveraged to build EXL’s robust data and artificial intelligence-led capabilities, as well as its extensive industry experience, as the strengths that drove the firm’s success across the insurance industry in 2021.

“The insurance industry is under enormous pressure to deliver more personalized, streamlined solutions across multiple channels faster and more affordably than ever before,” said Vikas Bhalla, EVP and Head of the Insurance Business at EXL. “The only way to deliver on rising end-customer expectations for hyper personalized service while improving operational efficiency is to harness data to inform every business function. We’re honored to be recognized for our ability to keep pushing the envelope on innovation in the insurance space with our data-led model and we look forward to continued breakthroughs.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“By exceling in all three categories – Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services – EXL has shown a comprehensive understanding of the industry and what solutions firms need to navigate this incredibly complex industry,” said Peggy Bresnick Kendler, lead analyst and co-author of the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2021 report. “As EXL continues to innovate, its insurance clients will reap the benefits of improved processes, AI-leveraged forecasting, and data-informed decision making.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-209-4613 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Cindy Carpenter Vice President Marketing 617-504-8620 cindy.carpenter@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


