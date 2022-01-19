U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.19
    -15.92 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,186.04
    -182.43 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,458.58
    -48.31 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.24
    -15.98 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    +1.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +30.10 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8250
    -0.0400 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2540
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,845.82
    +172.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.39
    +0.64 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

EXL Names Jennifer Lemming Chief Marketing Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Lemming as Chief Marketing Officer. Charged with accelerating EXL’s data-driven transformation agenda, Lemming will help marshal the company’s advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud capabilities to unlock new growth opportunities for the world’s leading corporations.

“EXL has greatly expanded its analytics and digital capabilities over the last few years as our clients have entrusted us with increasingly complex, mission critical projects that sit right at the heart of their long-term business strategies,” said Anita Mahon, EXL Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. “With her proven track record and deep experience building renowned global brands, Jennifer will help us capitalize on that momentum to unlock our next phase of growth.”

Lemming joins EXL from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX company, where she was Senior Vice President, Marketing. Leading a global team of over 80 marketers, Lemming helped support double-digit growth, ultimately helping to build LexisNexis Risk Solutions into the fastest growing business companywide. Fostering a team culture rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Lemming also transformed the company’s women employee resource group by creating education, engagement, and self-discovery programs and mentoring future leaders. With experience throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Canada, Lemming has also held senior marketing roles at Aflac, DS Waters, and Yahoo!.

“I have been incredibly fortunate throughout my career to see first-hand the power of data-driven insights and breakthrough digital strategies to truly transform business outcomes,” said Lemming. “I look forward to applying that experience at EXL, where the opportunity to drive outsized results across so many industries will create many exciting new challenges.”

For more information on EXL, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 917-596-7684 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • SoFi and UnitedHealth are two of the notable stock movers in early trading on Wednesday.

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Sofi and United Health care stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining, and Harmony Gold Stocks Are Rocking Today

    What happened Silver and gold stocks soared higher in Wednesday afternoon trading. Here is where shares of three mining companies stood as of of 12:20 p.m. ET: Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is up 12%. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is passing 12.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 51...

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Meme stocks: 'A lot of people will lose a lot of money,' Interactive Brokers founder says

    It's been about a year since GameStop overtook headlines and the 'meme stock' phenomenon was born. However speculative assets have been under pressure recently amid expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

  • Procter & Gamble tops earnings estimates amid inflation, price hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Procter & Gamble's latest earnings report and how the consumer goods company is raising prices to combat inflation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.