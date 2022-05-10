EXL to Participate at May and June 2022 Investor Conferences

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that the company would participate in the following May and June Investor Conferences:



Needham & Company 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Location: In-person Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY

Barrington Research 16th Annual Spring Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Location: Virtual

Cowen & Company 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Location: In-person Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Presentation: 2:45 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Location: In-person InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Presentation: 1:25 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Location: In-person The InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA

Presentation: 4:45 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 39,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Investor Relations

Steven N. Barlow

Vice President Investor Relations

+1 212-209-4613

steven.barlow@exlservice.com

Media - US

Cindy Carpenter

Vice President Marketing

+1 617-504-8620

cindy.carpenter@exlservice.com

Media - Europe, India and APAC

Shailendra Singh

Vice President Corporate Communications

+91-98104-76075

shailendra.singh@exlservice.com



