U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.50
    -11.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,683.20
    -186.43 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,104.24
    -1.35 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.07
    -17.71 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.52
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.50
    +14.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6360
    -0.3590 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,834.76
    +2,759.04 (+6.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.01
    +31.27 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.39
    -44.04 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

EXL puts data-driven transformation at the center of its growth strategy with new brand promise and enhanced capabilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘We make sense of data to drive your business forward’ becomes rallying cry for bold plans to help clients improve customer experience, revenue and efficiency

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today unveiled its new brand promise that captures the company’s evolution into a global analytics and digital solutions leader, along with a series of new capabilities that showcase its accelerating growth in advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud.

“As our clients have evolved their digital strategies, we’ve evolved our data and analytics focus to create digital solutions that address their biggest challenges, unlock opportunities for growth, and drive efficiency,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL Vice Chairman and CEO. “Anchored in the promise to ‘make sense of data to drive your business forward,’ our strategic focus is trained on empowering our clients to make bold moves with speed and confidence.”

Founded in 1999 as a business process management firm largely focused on operations management, EXL has grown into a $1 billion analytics and digital solutions powerhouse driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives for the world’s leading corporations in the insurance, healthcare, and banking and financial services industries, among others. EXL recently earned the distinction of being the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice for two years in a row in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers.

Embracing that evolution, EXL’s strategic focus is centered on its strengths in data, analytics, AI and cloud-based operations. These capabilities are designed to create meaningful value for clients at speed:

  • Advanced analytics solutions combine EXL proprietary and client data with deep domain expertise to enable better and faster decision-making

  • AI-powered solutions for language, images and speech that enable real time customer experiences and interactions integrating EXL’s industry and process knowledge for faster, lower risk implementation

  • Redesigned client operating models that integrate cutting-edge cloud-native AI and analytics solutions with expert professionals to leapfrog constraints presented by legacy technology and operations

EXL’s enhanced capabilities are being used by clients across a wide range of use cases in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services and other industries. As part of the new brand campaign, EXL will be showcasing new solutions and innovative new client projects that demonstrate its continued evolution into a global analytics and digital leader through a series of videos, webinars, whitepapers and client success stories. For more information, please visit www.exlservice.com.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

Investor Relations
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

Media - US
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Media - Europe, India and APAC
Shailendra Singh
Vice President Corporate Communications
+91-98104-76075
shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • This Tech Stock Is Built for Long-Term Growth

    Broadcom blew past Wall Street's expectations with adjusted earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $6.85 per share and roughly $6.76 billion in revenue, but impressive growth in Broadcom's semiconductor solutions business led to better-than-expected results. Let's look closely at Broadcom's performance last quarter and check why it remains an enticing buy right now.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.