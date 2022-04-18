U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

EXL recognized as a Cybersecurity Transparent Leader by Censinet and KLAS Research

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Transparent Leader by Censinet and KLAS Research.

Censinet, the leading provider of risk information technology (IT) management solutions for the healthcare industry, and KLAS, a leading healthcare industry research and insights firm, have collaborated to create a set of standardized best practices and benchmarks for evaluating healthcare industry cybersecurity practices. Leaders are determined by evaluating performance against the five most prevalent cybersecurity threats and 10 cybersecurity practices that address those threats, as outlined in the healthcare-specific approach to cybersecurity in HHS 405(d) Aligning Health Care Industry Security Approaches Program.

“Healthcare third-party vendors, like the providers they support, are constantly confronting cybersecurity risk and need to stay vigilant on industry best practices for proactive protection,” said Cormac Miller, Censinet President. “Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders like EXL have demonstrated a clear pattern of doing just that, and we are proud to recognize their rigorous approach to safeguarding against data breaches that can be devastating to an organization and its clients.”

The Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders were officially announced at the HIMSS22 Global Health and Exhibition Conference in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

“The healthcare industry is constantly changing, and with these pivots come new threats to data privacy and security,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “We take pride in incorporating leading cybersecurity practices into sustainable data-driven solutions that help put our customers’ minds at ease.”

For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-209-4613 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


