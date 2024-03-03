ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.0% to close at US$31.75 following the release of its yearly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.10. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for ExlService Holdings

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ExlService Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.80b in 2024. This reflects a notable 11% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 67% to US$1.86. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.24 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$35.83, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on ExlService Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ExlService Holdings'historical trends, as the 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.4% annually. So although ExlService Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around ExlService Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for ExlService Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.