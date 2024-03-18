Do ExlService Holdings' (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ExlService Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

ExlService Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that ExlService Holdings' EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note ExlService Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$1.6b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for ExlService Holdings.

Are ExlService Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own ExlService Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$162m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is ExlService Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, ExlService Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in ExlService Holdings' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ExlService Holdings.

