EXOCAD INTRODUCES THE EXOCAD SHOP FOR DENTALCAD SOFTWARE USERS

DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today introduced its online shop, (shop.exocad.com), an additional way for current DentalCAD perpetual license users to purchase upgrades or add-on modules, accompanied by installation and configuration support. This additional service is available for all customers of participating exocad resellers.

"The exocad shop is designed to be beneficial for both exocad customers and resellers," said Novica Savic, exocad chief commercial officer. "The online shop will enable customers to make purchase decisions when convenient for them, with the added training, guidance and support they've come to expect from their trusted resellers."

exocad developed the web shop to offer customers and resellers greater purchasing flexibility and support options. Benefits include:

Global access, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Quick and easy access to upgrades and add-on modules

Ability to directly calculate the upgrade price for licenses online

Installation and upgrade service by the experienced exocad support team

Visitors to the exocad shop who want help deciding which software is the best fit for their needs can first log on to exocad's CAD Configurator,* an online tool that provides software package recommendations based on users' answers to questions.

The exocad web shop is available in English and German at shop.exocad.com

* exocad's CAD Configurator is available at https://exocad.com/you-exocad/cadconfigurator

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

