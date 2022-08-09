U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.47
    -17.59 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.41
    -58.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.89
    -28.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.66
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1550
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,183.84
    -637.66 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.23
    -20.12 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

EXOCAD'S CHAIRSIDECAD RECOGNIZED AS A 2022 CELLERANT BEST OF CLASS TECHNOLOGY AWARD WINNER

·2 min read

ChairsideCAD receives a Cellerant Technology Award for the fourth consecutive year

DARMSTADT, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, announced today that ChairsideCAD, its easy-to-use CAD software for single-visit dentistry, received a 2022 Best of Class Technology Award from Cellerant Consulting Group. This is the fourth consecutive year that ChairsideCAD has been recognized for this award.

"To receive this prestigious industry award from dental industry leaders for a fourth consecutive year makes us truly proud," said Larry Bodony, president of exocad America, Inc. "We designed ChairsideCAD with clinicians in mind, aiming to simplify the chairside design process, while making it faster and more accurate. We're confident the intuitive design workflow of ChairsideCAD, plus the freedom to use any open hardware, makes this a fantastic tool to streamline even the most complex cases."

exocad is the software of choice for leading manufacturers of dental CAD/CAM systems because of its flexibility, reliability and ease of use. Dental professionals use exocad software to streamline their workflows for a broad range of indications. Based on exocad's lab software DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD is the first complete open-architecture CAD software platform for single-visit dentistry. The software includes a step-by-step guide through the design process, simple integrations with a broad spectrum of devices and the ability to seamlessly share information between clinicians and labs.

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards announcement has grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness in the community of manufacturers who are driving the discussion on how practices operate now and in the future. The 2022 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award was decided on by a panel of prominent technology leaders in dentistry.

Additional information is available at:
www.exocad.com/chairsidecad 
www.cellerantconsulting.com

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 49,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exocads-chairsidecad-recognized-as-a-2022-cellerant-best-of-class-technology-award-winner-301602968.html

SOURCE exocad GmbH

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c9768.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chip Makers Expect Demand Slowdown to Expand Beyond PCs, Smartphones

    The White House committed to long-term U.S. chip expansion as companies are dialing down their near-term spending.

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Avalara to be acquired by private equity firm in $8.4B deal

    Seattle-based tax software company Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is going private through an $8.4 billion acquisition. The company announced Monday it will be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal. The firms expect the deal to close in the second half of this year, after which Avalara will keep its name but no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tech product lifespans are bad for consumers, ‘huge problem’ for the environment: Expert

    Washington Post Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the lifespan in tech devices and their lithium batteries, how they are designed to eventually die, and the environmental impact of tech waste.

  • Unity Software Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Recent Strength?

    Over the past month, Unity Software shares have soared an impressive 22%.

  • Applovin submits bid to buy Unity Software in a deal valued at $20 billion

    Shares of video gaming software company Unity Software Inc. rallied 11.0% in premarket trading, while Applovin Corp.'s stock tumbled 10.0%, after Applovin said it submitted and unsolicited bid to buy Unity in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $20 billion. Under terms of the deal, marketing software company Applovin said it will exchange 1.152 of its Class A shares and 0.314 of its Class C shares for each Unity share outstanding. Based on recent stock prices, that share exchange bid v

  • Ford will reopen F-150 Lightning orders this week at a much higher starting price

    Each of the electric pickup's trims will cost between $4,200 and $8,900 extra.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Snap Rolls Out Parental Control Tools Following Backlash: Report

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has introduced a parental control tools Family Center allowing parents to see who their teens are talking to, Reuters reports. With the teens' consent, parents can invite them to join Family Center on Snapchat, enabling them to view their kids' friends list and who they have messaged on the app in the past seven days. Parents can also confidentially report any concerning accounts. Snap looks to launch additional features in the coming months, including notifications to pare

  • Never look at messy wires again: Here are 10 genius cord-management solutions at Amazon

    2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.

  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Announced in January, Top Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's much-anticipated augmented and mixed reality headset 'will be the next revolutionary electronics product.'

  • TikTok's latest test feature aims to improve the app's search capabilities

    TikTok is testing a new feature that enhances the popular short-form video app's search functions. TikTok's search function already allows users to discover content and trends, but the new feature would take the app's search capabilities even further. The test feature also shows that TikTok is interested in competing with more than just its social media competitors, as it's now looking to cut into Google's core products as well.

  • The Best Lightning Cables of 2022

    Read on for our top picks for the best Lightning cables to charge your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and even a Magic Mouse.

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • iOS 16 beta brings back the battery percentage icon

    For the first time since Apple removed the icon in 2017 to accommodate the iPhone X’s notch, it’s possible to see exactly how much battery your iPhone has left without pulling down the Control Center shade.