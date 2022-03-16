Exodus Begins Trading on Securitize Markets

Following Exodus' $75 Million Crowdfund Capital Raise, Investors Can Now Trade Shares in the Popular Tech Company on Securitize Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus (the "Company"), the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Securitize Markets ("Securitize"), the leading digital asset securities firm, are pleased to announce the commencement of trading of Exodus shares under symbol (OTC: EXOD) on Securitize Markets. Trading commenced today, March 16, 2022 at market open (8:00 a.m. EDT).

Exodus' shares trading on the Securitize Markets platform is the culmination of the Company's 2021 $75 million Mini IPO capital raise . Exodus leveraged the Securitize platform to complete the capital raise, including onboarding investors, issuing shares as digital tokens, and managing share ownership and activity. Trading on Securitize Markets brings a number of benefits previously unavailable to Exodus investors, including 24-7 order placement, trading from 8 am-8 pm EDT, near-instant deposits (including of USDC). Additional benefits of trading on Securitize Markets are detailed here . Trading is also currently fee-free.

"When we decided to raise capital last year, it was important to us to first turn to our existing customers and fans, and give them the opportunity to become owners in our business before Wall Street," said Exodus CEO and Co-founder JP Richardson. "Securitize's platform enabled us to onboard over 6,800 mostly retail investors and raise $75 million. Now, with the trading of Exodus shares on their platform, it's all under one roof. We are very excited about the increased ability to trade our shares."

Securitize Markets' digital end-to-end marketplace facilitates the trading and investing of alternative assets. Exodus trading on Securitize Markets is expected to access a broader investment audience and add to liquidity.

"Exodus is a major success story and proof point for the ability of private businesses to raise serious capital from their own customers and fans, to reward them for their early support and loyalty, and to align customer interests with business interests," said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize. "Now that Exodus shares are available for retail investors to trade on Securitize Markets, a bigger market for their shares, price discovery and liquidity potential has been created, and this should be an example to many other private businesses that want to raise capital from their community to turn them into shareholders and brand advocates and provide them with liquidity options."

Public trading of Exodus shares is available to investors from all 50 U.S. states and international investors from 40+ countries. Investors seeking to purchase or trade Exodus Class A common stock can visit https://securitize.pub/Exodus to set up a Securitize Markets account.

Exodus Class A common stock is digitally represented on the Algorand blockchain via common stock tokens.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

About Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities firm with a mission to provide shareholders access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital, manage shareholders, and offer shareholders potential liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, end-to-end platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, consistent with the existing U.S. regulatory framework, with over 1.2 million investor accounts and 3,000 businesses connected. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize, LLC (an SEC-registered transfer agent), Securitize Capital, LLC, Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC , and operator of the company's alternative trading system), and Pacific Stock Transfer. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

Support Contact

support@exodus.io

Investor Contacts

Exodus: investors@exodus.io

Media Contacts

Exodus: exodus@5wpr.com

Securitize: Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@securitize.io

Securitize Disclosures

Securities offered on the Securitize Markets ATS have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Assets listed herein, such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal. Blockchain investing involves a degree of risk that can be different from traditional markets. These risks include, but are not limited to, risk of regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, market manipulation, market exiting, price volatility and security risk. Investments in private placements, start-up investments in particular, are also speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment. Eligibility to buy and sell securities on the Securitize Markets ATS is determined by Securitize Markets in its sole discretion. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses associated with the applicable securities available for trading on the Securitize Markets ATS. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, tax advisors, and any other professional that can help you to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss

Exodus Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statement: This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net (loss) income for the year and, in particular, through the fourth quarter of 2021, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;

unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

increasing competition from existing and new competitors;

expectations regarding future customer adoption of Exodus for dApps, DeFi and NFTs compared to its competitors;

rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry;

continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;

the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

the compromise of user data for any reason;

foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and

the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.

More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

