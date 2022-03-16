U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +54.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    +386.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,690.50
    +238.75 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.90
    +23.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.07
    +0.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    -10.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.50
    -3.27 (-10.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3091
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2920
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,473.61
    +1,754.52 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.55
    +39.28 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.98
    +97.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Exodus Begins Trading on Securitize Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXOD

Following Exodus' $75 Million Crowdfund Capital Raise, Investors Can Now Trade Shares in the Popular Tech Company on Securitize Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus (the "Company"), the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Securitize Markets ("Securitize"), the leading digital asset securities firm, are pleased to announce the commencement of trading of Exodus shares under symbol (OTC: EXOD) on Securitize Markets. Trading commenced today, March 16, 2022 at market open (8:00 a.m. EDT).

Exodus' shares trading on the Securitize Markets platform is the culmination of the Company's 2021 $75 million Mini IPO capital raise. Exodus leveraged the Securitize platform to complete the capital raise, including onboarding investors, issuing shares as digital tokens, and managing share ownership and activity. Trading on Securitize Markets brings a number of benefits previously unavailable to Exodus investors, including 24-7 order placement, trading from 8 am-8 pm EDT, near-instant deposits (including of USDC). Additional benefits of trading on Securitize Markets are detailed here. Trading is also currently fee-free.

"When we decided to raise capital last year, it was important to us to first turn to our existing customers and fans, and give them the opportunity to become owners in our business before Wall Street," said Exodus CEO and Co-founder JP Richardson. "Securitize's platform enabled us to onboard over 6,800 mostly retail investors and raise $75 million. Now, with the trading of Exodus shares on their platform, it's all under one roof. We are very excited about the increased ability to trade our shares."

Securitize Markets' digital end-to-end marketplace facilitates the trading and investing of alternative assets. Exodus trading on Securitize Markets is expected to access a broader investment audience and add to liquidity.

"Exodus is a major success story and proof point for the ability of private businesses to raise serious capital from their own customers and fans, to reward them for their early support and loyalty, and to align customer interests with business interests," said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize. "Now that Exodus shares are available for retail investors to trade on Securitize Markets, a bigger market for their shares, price discovery and liquidity potential has been created, and this should be an example to many other private businesses that want to raise capital from their community to turn them into shareholders and brand advocates and provide them with liquidity options."

Public trading of Exodus shares is available to investors from all 50 U.S. states and international investors from 40+ countries. Investors seeking to purchase or trade Exodus Class A common stock can visit https://securitize.pub/Exodus to set up a Securitize Markets account.

Exodus Class A common stock is digitally represented on the Algorand blockchain via common stock tokens.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

About Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities firm with a mission to provide shareholders access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital, manage shareholders, and offer shareholders potential liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, end-to-end platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, consistent with the existing U.S. regulatory framework, with over 1.2 million investor accounts and 3,000 businesses connected. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize, LLC (an SEC-registered transfer agent), Securitize Capital, LLC, Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and operator of the company's alternative trading system), and Pacific Stock Transfer. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io.

Support Contact
support@exodus.io

Investor Contacts
Exodus: investors@exodus.io

Media Contacts
Exodus: exodus@5wpr.com
Securitize: Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@securitize.io

Securitize Disclosures

Securities offered on the Securitize Markets ATS have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Assets listed herein, such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal. Blockchain investing involves a degree of risk that can be different from traditional markets. These risks include, but are not limited to, risk of regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, market manipulation, market exiting, price volatility and security risk. Investments in private placements, start-up investments in particular, are also speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment. Eligibility to buy and sell securities on the Securitize Markets ATS is determined by Securitize Markets in its sole discretion. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses associated with the applicable securities available for trading on the Securitize Markets ATS. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, tax advisors, and any other professional that can help you to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss

Exodus Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statement: This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net (loss) income for the year and, in particular, through the fourth quarter of 2021, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

  • difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;

  • unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

  • increasing competition from existing and new competitors;

  • expectations regarding future customer adoption of Exodus for dApps, DeFi and NFTs compared to its competitors;

  • rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry;

  • continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

  • volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;

  • the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

  • the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

  • the compromise of user data for any reason;

  • foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and

  • the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.

More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exodus-begins-trading-on-securitize-markets-301503727.html

SOURCE Securitize

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Expands Europe EV Production, Investors are Cautious

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) committed to some capital intensive strides towards more EV production. Today, we will note the latest developments, as well as analyze investor sentiment and stock price.

  • White House warns of 'severe consequences' as Congress cuts COVID aid

    On Tuesday, the same day as President Joe Biden signed the 2,741-page bill into law, his aides warned the omission could “have severe consequences as we will not be equipped to deal with a future surge.”

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Dow futures climb nearly 400 points, with Fed interest-rate hike in the spotlight

    U.S. stock futures on Wednesday point to an extension of the previous session's rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and react to China's statement of support for its markets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • U.S. Futures Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks surged on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Plug Power, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Operating for more than two decades, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has neither become profitable nor been able to generate positive cash flow from its operations. Let's look at Plug Power's operations and progress to find three positive reasons and one negative. In the last five years, Plug Power's revenue has risen by nearly six times, from $86 million in 2016 to $502 million in 2021.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]