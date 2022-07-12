U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,860.68
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,310.17
    +136.33 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,399.00
    +26.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.12
    +8.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.42
    -7.67 (-7.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0610 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7030
    -0.7170 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,962.38
    -523.54 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.68
    +0.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Exodus Releases Preliminary Q2 2022 Metrics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Exodus Movement, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXOD
Exodus Movement, Inc.
Exodus Movement, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO: EXOD, Securitize Markets: EXOD), (“the Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced its preliminary 2022 results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and that it will host its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings webcast on August 10, 2022 at 2:30PM (Central Time) / 3:30PM (Eastern Time).

Second Quarter Preliminary Metrics

  • Exchange provider processed volume - $700 million in Q2 2022, down 4% sequentially and 57% year-over-year from $1.6 billion in Q2 2021. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to be the top assets traded at 25% and 13% of volume, respectively in Q2 2022.

  • Cash and digital assets - Over $80 million in USD, USDC, Bitcoin, and other digital assets as of June 30, 2022.1

  • Exodus monthly active users (“MAUs”)2 - MAUs of 817,972 decreased 6% sequentially and were stable year-over-year from 832,384 MAUs on June 30, 2021, demonstrating outstanding user loyalty amidst high cryptomarket volatility.

  • Full-time team members - approximately 290 at Q2 2022, an increase from 270 sequentially and 176 from Q2 2021.

  • Customer response time - average response time of less than ten minutes.

Exodus’s second quarter demonstrates MAU sustainability, driven by the Company’s loyal customer base. Processed volume decreased year-over-year due to the ongoing crypto market volatility while MAUs remained stable. The Company notes that “$ per transaction” increased 6% sequentially and 183% year-over-year.

Current market conditions showcase the advantage of the company’s self custodial business model. This, combined with the seasoned crypto management team and strong balance sheet, allows Exodus to remain hyper-focused on delivering new products that help people exit traditional finance.

During the second quarter, Exodus expanded the ability of its customers to buy crypto with traditional currency by fully launching the fiat on-ramp product in partnership with Moon Pay and Ramp. Exodus customers have moved approximately $15 million out of the traditional financial system and onto Exodus wallets.

Exodus also released its beta version Browser Extension on May 17. The multi-chain browser extension allows customers to explore the world of Web3 on one, easy-to-use interface. The Exodus Browser Extension currently supports Ethereum and Solana with more chains supported by year-end.

Live Webcast Details

Exodus will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2022 fiscal results beginning at 3:30PM (Eastern Time) on August 10, 2022. To access the live webcast, please use this link. It will also be carried live on the Company’s website www.exodus.com.

Questions for Exodus Management related to the second quarter can be submitted via e-mail at investors@exodus.com in advance of the live webcast.

Contact

Customer Support
support@exodus.com

Press
Exodus
exodus@5wpr.com

Investor Relations
Allysa Howell
investors@exodus.com
+1 (720) 484-1147

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net income for the year and, in particular, up to the second quarter of 2022, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

  • the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the impact of sanctions or other restrictive actions, by the United States and other countries, and the potential response by Russia thereto;

  • difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;

  • unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

  • increasing competition from existing and new competitors;

  • rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry;

  • continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

  • volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;

  • the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

  • the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

  • the compromise of user data for any reason;

  • foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and

  • the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.

More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Digital assets at Market Value as of June 30, 2022.
2 Monthly active users as of June 30, 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Pauses

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Market volatility: The period of moderation ‘is over,’ strategist says

    Vivek Paul, BlackRock Investment Institute Head of Portfolio Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, volatility, growth, and the outlook for the market.

  • Upstart Cuts Guidance: Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

    Management for the AI-driven fintech specialist just announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022, and it revealed that revenue will fall short of expectations -- even though those forecasts had already been trimmed a few short months ago. It's working to deliver an AI-driven loan assessment model to replace Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • ServiceNow Tumbles After CEO Says Sales Cycle In Europe Lengthening

    ServiceNow shares tumbled after Chief Executive Bill McDermott said the company's sales cycle in Europe could be getting longer.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • PepsiCo CFO on price hikes: ‘Consumers are staying with us’

    Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo Vice Chairman & CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, inflation, and the company's pricing power.

  • Chinese electric car company BYD slides on speculation Buffett is reducing stake

    The development prompted speculation that Warren Buffett's company might be reducing its multi-billion-dollar stake in BYD. A 225 million share BYD stake entered Hong Kong's Central Clearing and Settlement System, with Citigroup Inc serving as custodian. Berkshire acquired its own 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 7.73% stake, according to BYD's annual report.

  • Peloton Stock Leaps After Exiting In-House Bike, Tread Manufacturing

    CEO Barry McCarthy said the move to exit in-house manufacturing will simplify its supply chain while allowing Peloton to focus on content and technology.

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Nvidia Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    Compared to the bullish trends of recent years, 2022’s stock market action has been noticeably different. Huge losses have been the order of the day across virtually every segment of the market. Even previous perennial winners still showing signs of huge growth have taken a sound beating. Case in point: Nvidia (NVDA). In the company's latest quarterly statement, for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 46% from a year ago and 8% sequentially to a record $8.29 billion, while bot

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Apple stock target cut on downbeat hardware revenue outlook

    The price target on Apple Inc.'s stock was lowered Tuesday at KeyBanc Capital to below the average target on Wall Street, amid signs suggesting fiscal third-quarter hardware revenue will fall even more than what's already expected.