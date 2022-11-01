U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.11
    +20.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.85
    +112.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,070.54
    +82.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.50
    +12.63 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +2.12 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    +15.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    +0.69 (+3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9938
    +0.0051 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9700
    -0.1070 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1543
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4780
    -1.2360 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,397.65
    -235.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.00
    -1.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.88
    +108.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Exokinetics Aims to Accelerate Zeen® Manufacturing Capacity With Series B Funding Round

·3 min read

Company issues open call for new investors interested in revolutionizing mobility aid industry

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exokinetics, the creators of the Zeen, announces its Series B funding round, which is open to the public on the SeedInvest platform.  The Zeen is a groundbreaking "Elevating Walker-Chair" invention that supports mobility and autonomy for those whose lives are restricted due to a variety of physical limitations.

Exokinetics, the creators of the Zeen, announces its Series B funding round, which is open to the public on the Seed Invest platform. The Zeen is a groundbreaking “Elevating Walker-Chair” invention that supports mobility and autonomy for those whose lives are restricted due to a variety of physical limitations.
Exokinetics, the creators of the Zeen, announces its Series B funding round, which is open to the public on the Seed Invest platform. The Zeen is a groundbreaking “Elevating Walker-Chair” invention that supports mobility and autonomy for those whose lives are restricted due to a variety of physical limitations.

According to the CDC, one in four American adults have a disability that impacts major life activities. Mobility limitations are the most common disability type, affecting one in seven adults.  The Zeen can be a superior option compared to traditional walkers and wheelchairs since it continually supports users while seated or standing - all while providing an active lift through transitions.  The Zeen is ideal for those who are at risk of falling while moving throughout their day, and for those who tire easily when walking due to disability, injury, age, or chronic condition.  It offers unique social benefits, permitting individuals to rest and converse at eye-level height in "barstool mode" rather than in a low position with their heads at others' waist-height.

"After watching my aging parents struggle with wheelchairs – which can be one-way-tickets to not walking – I knew something serious was missing from the personal mobility landscape," said Hall-of-Fame inventor Garrett Brown. "Together with my inventing partners, I founded Exokinetics to pursue a revolutionary solution to change the lives of people with challenged mobility. The Zeen can unlock a true sense of freedom and help recover the joys of independent movement – and we embrace the opportunity to include new investors who share our vision."

Exokinetics has a portfolio of issued and pending patents managed by Brown, who personally holds over 100 patents worldwide. The financing will allow the company to accelerate its manufacturing capability, continue to build consumer awareness and expand its product line to include other variations of the Zeen, among other potential products.

For more information on Zeen by Exokinetics or to become an investor, please visit https://www.seedinvest.com/exokinetics/series.b

About the Zeen

Created by Hall of Fame Steadicam Inventor, Garrett Brown and the team at Exokinetics, Inc., the Zeen is a groundbreaking mobility device designed for those who are at risk of falling or tire easily when walking due to disability, injury, age. Because of its unique zero-gravity design, the Zeen allows users to move seamlessly between standing, sitting, strolling, coasting and "barstool" positions without the hinderance of a walker, cane, or wheelchair. The Zeen is designed to be integrated into daily life to support freedom and joy of movement in a safe and stable manner. For more information, please visit www.gozeen.com.

Exokinetics is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/exokinetics

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exokinetics-aims-to-accelerate-zeen-manufacturing-capacity-with-series-b-funding-round-301664724.html

SOURCE Exokinetics

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Agrees to Buy Medical-Device Maker Abiomed

    Johnson & Johnson said it would buy the heart-device maker in an all-cash deal that would be valued at $16.6 billion upfront, including cash.

  • Eli Lilly Stock Slides As Muted 2022 Outlook Offsets Q3 Earnings Beat

    A surging U.S. dollar and increasing generic competition combined for another disappointing outlook for drugmaker Eli Lilly, offsetting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Vanguard: Do These 3 Things to Maximize Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • Pfizer says late-stage trial of RSV vaccine proved effective in reducing risk in very young children

    Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday a late-stage trial of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine proved highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease for infants against a virus that causes hundreds of deaths a year. The Phase 3 trial found that the vaccine given to pregnant mothers achieved vaccine efficacy of 81.8% in infants from birth through the first 90 days of life. The trial found efficacy of 69.4% through the first six months of life, the company said in a statement. There is c

  • ESSA Pharma Shares Tank As Janssen Stops Enrollment In EPI-7386 Combo Prostate Cancer Trials

    ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) announced that Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen is suspending enrollment into the Phase 1 study of EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients due to operational challenges. Before suspending enrollment, Janssen treated three mCRPC patients (pre-chemotherapy) with the combination of EPI-7386 and apalutamide or abiraterone acetate plus prednisone for up to f

  • Good News for Retirees: Medicare Payment Decreases Coming in 2023

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • Friends found 23-year-old dead after taking supplement, GA lawsuit says. What’s kratom?

    “You don’t expect to go into a store and find something similar to heroin between energy drinks and breath mints,” an attorney told McClatchy News.

  • This Black Founder Was Gaslit by Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her To Create a Community for Expectant Moms

    Here are three lessons a Black founder learned while building her groundbreaking app, Expectful, after facing struggles with breastfeeding

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Who sees what you flush? Wastewater surveillance for public health is on the rise, but a new survey reveals many US adults are still unaware

    Whether a wastewater sample is taken at the street level or a treatment plant affects the size of the group of people it represents. University of Louisville, CC BY-NDFlush and forget? Not if you have a toilet that flushes to one of over 3,000 sites around the world where researchers are using wastewater to track SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But what do members of the public actually know about wastewater surveillance? And what do they think about researchers tracking what they se

  • Modified pig-to-human heart transplant had unexpected changes in heart's conduction system

    Research Highlights: Electrocardiogram (ECG) measures taken after the Jan. 2022 pig-to-human heart transplant found significantly different electrical conduction characteristics compared to those seen in native pig hearts (pig heart in a pig body). ...

  • What Weight Loss Doctors Say is Healthy at Fast Food Restaurants

    It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re in a hurry, especially when you’re choosing between fast food drive-throughs that all seem equally unhealthy.

  • Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have skyrocketed more than 35% year to date. Vertex enjoys a monopoly in treating the underlying genetic cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle said in the Q3 call that the company expects to file for U.S. approval of Kalydeco in treating children ages one month to less than four months before the end of this year.

  • ESSA Provides an Update on its Clinical Collaboration with Janssen

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Janssen Research and Development ("Janssen") is suspending enrollment into the Phase 1 clinical study of EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") patients as a result of operational recruitment challenges