EXONE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of XONE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM).



On August 11, 2021, ExOne announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Desktop Metal in a deal valued at approximately $575 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ExOne stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that ExOne’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for ExOne’s stockholders.

If you own shares of ExOne and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

