Capcom's 'Exoprimal' isn't 'Dino Crisis' and that's OK

Just when you thought video games were getting too serious comes Capcom with Exoprimal, an entirely new IP that will see you and your friends facing off endless waves of dinosaurs that fall from the sky.

In an absolutely bananas trailer the publisher showed off during Sony's State of Play presentation on Wednesday, we saw a game that looks like a mix of Anthem, Dino Crisis and Dynasty Warriors. Exoprimal is both a co-op and competitive game. In the game's main mode, Dino Survival, you'll team up with four other players to take on hordes of dinosaurs and an opposing team of five players. If you've played Destiny 2's Gambit mode, the setup will sound familiar. Each exosuit features a different suite of abilities, and you'll need to work as a team to defeat both the cold- and warm-blooded killers out for your neck. Capcom said it plans to release Exoprimal in 2023 on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.