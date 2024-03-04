Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,137.25
    -8.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,984.00
    -158.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,342.25
    +4.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.30
    +9.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,093.10
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2270
    +0.0470 (+1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    13.47
    +0.36 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2675
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4790
    +0.4150 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,447.35
    +3,144.50 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.49
    -47.01 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,109.23
    +198.41 (+0.50%)
     

Exor announces 10% stake in data provider Clarivate, can rise to 17.5%

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Exor logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Agnelli family has a 10.1% stake in New York-listed information services provider Clarivate through its investment arm Exor, the two companies said on Monday, adding that Exor could increase its stake up to 17.5%.

The announcement is the latest step in Exor's investment campaign, propelled two years ago by the $9 billion it raised from the sale of its reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea. It is using the cash for M&A and share buybacks.

"Exor becomes a long-term investor in Clarivate, endorsing the strategic direction set out by the company's management and board," the companies said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

Advertisement