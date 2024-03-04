Exor announces 10% stake in data provider Clarivate, can rise to 17.5%

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Agnelli family has a 10.1% stake in New York-listed information services provider Clarivate through its investment arm Exor, the two companies said on Monday, adding that Exor could increase its stake up to 17.5%.

The announcement is the latest step in Exor's investment campaign, propelled two years ago by the $9 billion it raised from the sale of its reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea. It is using the cash for M&A and share buybacks.

"Exor becomes a long-term investor in Clarivate, endorsing the strategic direction set out by the company's management and board," the companies said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)