Exor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activities

Exor (“Exor” or “the Company”) the diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, announces three senior appointments and the reorganisation of its investment activities.



Suzanne Heywood has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer in which she will deploy her deep, accumulated knowledge of Exor, working closely with Chief Executive Officer John Elkann, with its existing companies and seeking out new ones.

Following the completion of the sale of PartnerRe, Exor is reorganising the investment activities previously managed on behalf of PartnerRe, under the name Lingotto, encompassing the two alternative investment strategies managed by Matteo Scolari in public markets and Nikhil Srinivasan in private markets. Lingotto, which currently has around €2 billion of assets under management contributed equally by Covéa and Exor, will be led by Enrico Vellano as its CEO.



Finally, Exor announces the appointment of Guido De Boer as its new Chief Financial Officer in succession to Enrico Vellano. Mr. De Boer joins Exor from The Heineken Company where he has most recently held the post of Global Head of Corporate Development, covering strategy and M&A. Having started his professional career in investment banking in 1997, he went on to have growing executive responsibilities in Finance, including Legal, Procurement and IT, in a broad range of emerging and developed markets and in public and private companies.

John Elkann, Exor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Suzanne’s, Enrico’s and Guido’s appointments will further strengthen our organisation as we look to capitalise on the exciting opportunities we see ahead.”

Attachment



