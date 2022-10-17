U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

10 October 2022

10,173

66.1423

672,865.62

11 October 2022

10,239

65.3236

668,848.34

12 October 2022

14,681

65.6401

963,662.31

13 October 2022

25,653

65.8132

1,688,306.02

14 October 2022

21,836

66.9005

1,460,839.32

TOTAL

82,582

 

5,454,521.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €77.4 million for a total amount of 1,203,058 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 14 October 2022, the Company held in total 12,000,239 ordinary shares in treasury (4.98% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

 

Attachment


