Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 10 October 2022 10,173 66.1423 672,865.62 11 October 2022 10,239 65.3236 668,848.34 12 October 2022 14,681 65.6401 963,662.31 13 October 2022 25,653 65.8132 1,688,306.02 14 October 2022 21,836 66.9005 1,460,839.32 TOTAL 82,582 5,454,521.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €77.4 million for a total amount of 1,203,058 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 14 October 2022, the Company held in total 12,000,239 ordinary shares in treasury (4.98% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment



