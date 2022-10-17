Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
10 October 2022
10,173
66.1423
672,865.62
11 October 2022
10,239
65.3236
668,848.34
12 October 2022
14,681
65.6401
963,662.31
13 October 2022
25,653
65.8132
1,688,306.02
14 October 2022
21,836
66.9005
1,460,839.32
TOTAL
82,582
5,454,521.61
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €77.4 million for a total amount of 1,203,058 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 14 October 2022, the Company held in total 12,000,239 ordinary shares in treasury (4.98% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
