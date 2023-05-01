Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
24 April 2023
32,344
75.4346
2,439,856.70
25 April 2023
21,841
74.8935
1,635,748.93
26 April 2023
34,641
74.0966
2,566,780.32
27 April 2023
35,508
73.7489
2,618,675.94
28 April 2023
24,441
73.5711
1,798,151.26
TOTAL
148,775
11,059,213.15
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €11 million for a total amount of 148,775 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 28 April 2023, the Company held in total 7,524,989 ordinary shares in treasury (3.22% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 1.03% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
