Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

24 April 2023

32,344

75.4346

2,439,856.70

25 April 2023

21,841

74.8935

1,635,748.93

26 April 2023

34,641

74.0966

2,566,780.32

27 April 2023

35,508

73.7489

2,618,675.94

28 April 2023

24,441

73.5711

1,798,151.26

TOTAL

148,775

 

11,059,213.15

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €11 million for a total amount of 148,775 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 28 April 2023, the Company held in total 7,524,989 ordinary shares in treasury (3.22% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.03% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment