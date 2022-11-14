Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
7 November 2022
31,774
68.7279
2,183,760.29
8 November 2022
6,812
68.6050
467,337.26
11 November 2022
15,917
71.7797
1,142,517.48
TOTAL
54,503
3,793,615.03
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €103.6 million for a total amount of 1,588,259 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 11 November 2022, the Company held in total 12,385,440 ordinary shares in treasury (5.14% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
Attachment