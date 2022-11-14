U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

7 November 2022

31,774

68.7279

2,183,760.29

8 November 2022

6,812

68.6050

467,337.26

11 November 2022

15,917

71.7797

1,142,517.48

TOTAL

54,503

 

3,793,615.03

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €103.6 million for a total amount of 1,588,259 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 11 November 2022, the Company held in total 12,385,440 ordinary shares in treasury (5.14% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


