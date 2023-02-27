U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

20 February 2023

9,670

76.3464

738,269.69

21 February 2023

33,147

75.9753

2,518,353.27

22 February 2023

33,246

75.6316

2,514,448.17

23 February 2023

359

76.4737

27,454.06

24 February 2023

2,926

76.4258

223,621.89

TOTAL

79,348

 

6,022,147.08

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €227.7 million for a total amount of 3,298,227 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 24 February 2023, the Company held in total 14,086,325 ordinary shares in treasury (5.84% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


