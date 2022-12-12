Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
5 December 2022
26,850
76.4480
2,052,628.80
6 December 2022
38,046
76.1888
2,898,679.08
7 December 2022
36,088
74.6917
2,695,474.07
8 December 2022
39,624
74.0543
2,934,327.58
9 December 2022
22,973
73.9245
1,698,267.54
TOTAL
163,581
12,279,377.07
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €128.9 million for a total amount of 1,930,000 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 9 December 2022, the Company held in total 12,727,181 ordinary shares in treasury (5.28% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
