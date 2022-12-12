U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

5 December 2022

26,850

76.4480

2,052,628.80

6 December 2022

38,046

76.1888

2,898,679.08

7 December 2022

36,088

74.6917

2,695,474.07

8 December 2022

39,624

74.0543

2,934,327.58

9 December 2022

22,973

73.9245

1,698,267.54

TOTAL

163,581

 

12,279,377.07

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €128.9 million for a total amount of 1,930,000 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 December 2022, the Company held in total 12,727,181 ordinary shares in treasury (5.28% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


