U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.75
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,791.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,129.75
    +16.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.21
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    -1.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1920
    +0.1620 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,210.54
    +259.79 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.83
    +14.27 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

2 January 2023

29,993

69.8168

2,094,015.28

3 January 2023

40,039

70.9204

2,839,581.90

4 January 2023

30,357

70.9895

2,155,028.25

5 January 2023

26,180

71.1589

1,862,940.00

6 January 2023

30,731

71.3695

2,193,256.10

TOTAL

157,300

 

11,144,821.53

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €168.6 million for a total amount of 2,495,821 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 6 January 2023, the Company held in total 13,283,919 ordinary shares in treasury (5.51% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


Recommended Stories