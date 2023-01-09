Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
2 January 2023
29,993
69.8168
2,094,015.28
3 January 2023
40,039
70.9204
2,839,581.90
4 January 2023
30,357
70.9895
2,155,028.25
5 January 2023
26,180
71.1589
1,862,940.00
6 January 2023
30,731
71.3695
2,193,256.10
TOTAL
157,300
11,144,821.53
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €168.6 million for a total amount of 2,495,821 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 6 January 2023, the Company held in total 13,283,919 ordinary shares in treasury (5.51% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
