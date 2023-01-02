U.S. markets closed

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

27 December 2022

22,279

69.3087

1,544,128.53

28 December 2022

33,160

68.6653

2,276,941.35

29 December 2022

22,261

68.7581

1,530,624.06

30 December 2022

23,287

68.6659

1,599,022.81

TOTAL

100,987

 

6,950,716.75

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €157.5 million for a total amount of 2,338,521 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 30 December 2022, the Company held in total 13,126,619 ordinary shares in treasury (5.45% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

 

Attachment


