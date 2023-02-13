U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,317.50
    -28.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.30
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -0.81 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0065 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0910
    +0.6530 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,859.92
    +42.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.77
    -0.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

6 February 2023

28,983

74.4679

2,158,303.15

7 February 2023

26,346

74.7008

1,968,067.28

TOTAL

55,329

 

4,126,370.43

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €215.7 million for a total amount of 3,140,470 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 10 February 2023, the Company held in total 13,928,568 ordinary shares in treasury (5.78% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories