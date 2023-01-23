U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

16 January 2023

42,701

73.8052

3,151,555.85

17 January 2023

31,947

73.6192

2,351,912.58

19 January 2023

24,028

72.4693

1,741,292.34

20 January 2023

28,666

71.7105

2,055,653.19

TOTAL

127,342

 

9,300,413.96

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €191.1 million for a total amount of 2,803,834 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 20 January 2023, the Company held in total 13,591,932 ordinary shares in treasury (5.64% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

 

