U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.50
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,965.50
    -44.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.30
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.40
    +0.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0590
    +0.7880 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,332.05
    +329.31 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.66
    +9.24 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Exor N.V.
·1 min read

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price per share excluding fees (€)

Total consideration excluding fees (€)

1 December 2022

7,413

76.4983

567,081.90

2 December 2022

30,539

76.1906

2,326,784.73

TOTAL

37,952

 

2,893,866.63

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €116.6 million for a total amount of 1,766,419 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 2 December 2022, the Company held in total 12,563,600 ordinary shares in treasury (5.21% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


Recommended Stories