Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
30 January 2023
31,798
73.2610
2,329,553.28
31 January 2023
35,370
72.7855
2,574,423.14
1 February 2023
34,356
73.3182
2,518,920.08
2 February 2023
14,326
74.4541
1,066,629.44
3 February 2023
12,234
74.9322
916,720.53
TOTAL
128,084
9,406,246.47
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €211.5 million for a total amount of 3,085,141 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 3 February 2023, the Company held in total 13,873,239 ordinary shares in treasury (5.76% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
