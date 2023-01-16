Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
9 January 2023
41,935
72.7754
3,051,836.40
10 January 2023
37,277
72.6132
2,706,802.26
11 January 2023
31,829
72.6205
2,311,437.89
12 January 2023
42,048
72.7275
3,058,045.92
13 January 2023
27,582
72.2800
1,993,626.96
TOTAL
180,671
13,121,749.43
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €181.8 million for a total amount of 2,676,492 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 13 January 2023, the Company held in total 13,464,590 ordinary shares in treasury (5.59% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
Attachment