Exor N.V. publishes its 2023 corporate calendar

Exor N.V.

EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2023:

  • 17 April 2023: Board of Directors to approve the Company’s 2022 Annual Report

  • 31 May 2023: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the Company’s 2022 Financial Statements

  • 13 September 2023: Board of Directors to approve the Company’s 2023 Half-year Report

The 2023 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

Attachment


