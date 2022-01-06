U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 419.37 Mn | North America to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market will observe substantial growth in North America during the forecast period. Over the years, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases increased significantly in North America. For instance, the number of new cancer cases increased by 24% among men between 2010 and 2021 in the US. In addition, the rising demand for research activities to develop new drugs is creating new growth opportunities for market players.

Attractive Opportunities in Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our full report to uncover emerging growth opportunities across various regions and make informed decisions.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing research on exosome therapeutics. In addition, the increasing demand for effective drugs for chronic diseases will further accelerate the market growth. Technavio expects the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size to grow by USD 419.37 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period.

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segment Highlights

  • By end-user, research and academic institutes exhibited maximum demand for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics.

  • Growing focus on innovations in terms of drug development is driving the growth of the segment.

  • The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 40% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

  • The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America is driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, the growing adoption of technologically advanced biopsy tests, the growing older population, high expenditure on the screening of various types of cancers, and the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that push the development of new cancer treatment.

  • Also, collaboration among vendors to develop novel drugs is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

  • The US is the key market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia, but faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

  • The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period.

  • The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is segmented by End-user (Research and academic institutes, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, and System Biosciences LLC.

Related Reports:

Exosome Research Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 419.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, and System Biosciences LLC.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exosome-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-419-37-mn--north-america-to-account-for-largest-market-share--technavio-301454560.html

SOURCE Technavio

