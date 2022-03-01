U.S. markets closed

Exosome Technologies Market to Cross US$ 300 Mn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

·6 min read

- Critical role of exosomes to regulate the progression of cardiovascular diseases accounts for growing research undertaken by a large body of exosome technologies companies

- Potential of exosomes to increase clinical outcomes of cancer immunotherapy is boosting companies to develop exosomes obtained from immune cells and tumor cells for their unique composition profiles

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The exosome technologies market is projected to clip a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031. The expanding number of research initiatives to examine numerous therapeutic applications of exosomes is fueling the growth of exosome technologies market. Some of the therapeutic applications for which exosomes are tested include drug delivery systems, biomarkers, and therapies for cancer, cardiovascular, and renal neurological diseases.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

North America held the leading share of the exosome technologies market in 2020, due to the high incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and increasing acceptance of exosome technologies for therapeutics in the region.

Request Brochure of Exosome Technologies Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65840

Exosome Technologies Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Emergence of new strains of coronavirus is creating opportunities in the exosome technologies market due to structural similarities of extracellular vesicles with viruses. This interplay between extracellular vesicles and viruses is driving the interest of companies in the exosome technologies market to undertake research to understand the pathogenesis of various lung diseases.

  • Endogeneity and heterogeneity of exosomes demonstrate their unique advantage over synthetic carriers such as nanoparticles and liposomes in disease diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, companies in the exosome technologies market are engaging in R&D to establish the appropriate combination of several methods to extract and purify exosomes to improve their limitations of low purity, storage stability, and weak targeting.

  • Multidimensional research initiatives are undertaken to understand the biological functions of exosomes for their optimum loading capacity for improved outcomes of targeting drugs

  • Scope of improvement of transdermal delivery of mesenchymal stem cells to enable skin lightening for the growing prominence of cellular intelligence communication is leading to expanding research in exosomes obtained from these cells. This stimulates the exosome technologies market.

  • Characteristic of promising potential of exosomes to deliver their cargo to targeted cells is driving the interest of companies in the exosome technologies market to discover their use in cancer immunotherapy

  • Study of exosomes of endosomal origin with a lipid bilayer membrane for cardiovascular diseases is a focus of large body of research undertaken by companies in the exosome technologies market. The evidence for the role of exosomes as vectors for signal molecules responsible for communication within cells and across organs of the body provides impetus for such research undertakings.

  • Efficacy of exosomes to overcome the limitations of stem cell therapy as exosomes discharged by progenitor cells are bioactive and work as mediators for stem cell therapy of cardiovascular diseases

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Exosome Technologies Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=65840

Exosome Technologies Market - Growth Drivers

  • Expanding research on exosomes for cardiovascular diseases undertaken by a large body of the exosome technologies companies propels the exosome technologies market. Critical role of exosomes in cardiovascular pathophysiology to regulate the progression of cardiovascular diseases cements growth.

  • Advantages of potential of exosomes to increase clinical outcomes of cancer immunotherapy due to their characteristics of immunogenicity and molecular transfer function boosts exosome technologies market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=65840

Exosome Technologies Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the exosome technologies market are;

  • Aegle Therapeutics

  • Aruna Biomedical

  • Ciloa SAS

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Direct Biologics

  • ExoCoBio

  • Exopharm

  • Fujifilm

  • Illumina Inc.

  • XOStem Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • OmniSpirant Ltd.

  • Anjarium Biosciences

  • Carmine Therapeutics

  • Codiak BioSciences

  • Danaher Corporation

  • ExoCan Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • ExonanoRNA LLC

  • Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

  • ILIAS Biologics

  • Invitrix Therapeutics

  • VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd.

  • Oraganicell

  • Novadip Biosciences

The exosome technologies market is segmented as follows;

Exosome Technologies Market, by Exosome Type

  • Loaded Cargo

  • Peptide

  • siRNA

  • mRNA

  • Protein

  • Chemical

  • Others

  • Non-cargo

Exosome Technologies Market, by Cell Source

HEK293
MSCs
Platelets
Erythrocytes
Natural Killer Cells (NKs)
Others

Exosome Technologies Market, by Indication

  • Therapeutics

  • Diagnostics

Exosome Technologies Market, by End User

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Others

Exosome Technologies Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: The rise of the disease among middle-aged men is a newly discovered and growing cause of concern in the healthcare sector. Earlier, the disease was mostly linked with age, however, a particular age group of gender, and other factors like low BPH, numerous supporting government grants for research will drive new opportunities for growth in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Rising adoption of newly developed therapeutics in ophthalmology, Increasing incidence rates of eye related disorders, Advanced retinal treatment approvals for unmet needs in eye disorders, Significant awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders are projected to drive the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Cannabis Testing Market: Cannabis testing involves use of several medical devices to detect the quality of cannabis. This helps to identify the applications of cannabis for several medical purposes. Previously, both cultivation and sales of cannabis were ban across the globe until 1900. Now many countries are recognizing the benefits of cannabis for medicinal purposes and revoking their ban. This is expected to drive the global cannabis testing market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/exosome-technologies-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exosome-technologies-market-to-cross-us-300-mn-by-2031-finds-tmr-study-301491730.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

