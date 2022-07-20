U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,840.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.25
    +42.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -1.02 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,527.91
    +1,630.78 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.00
    +33.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.38
    +16.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Exosomes Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Key Developments

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Exosomes Market Covered By Key Companies – ExoDx, Hitachi Chemicals, QIAGEN, Aethlon Medical, NanoSomiX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Malvern Panalytical, System Biosciences, Sistemic Scotland Limited

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “Exosomes Market Size” is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising prevalence of cancer during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Exosomes Market, 2022-2029.” The rising prevalence of cancer, technical improvements in separation and analytical processes, and expanding sophisticated uses are some of the reasons driving market expansion. The increasing frequency of cancer patients has a direct influence on the market. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 study, 19.29 million individuals were living with cancer in 2010, and this figure is anticipated to grow over the next two decades. According to the National Cancer Institute's 2018 report, an estimated 1.7 million new instances of cancer were identified in the country, and almost 0.6 million individuals died as a result of cancer.

Key Industry Development

March 2020: Extracorporeal elimination of microvesicular particles is a European patent number. Aethlon Medical has announced. This patent covers hem purifier technology, which is used to remove immune suppressive and potentially cancer-promoting exosomes from the circulatory system.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/exosomes-market-102780


What does the Report Offer?

This report provides an analytical portrayal of the exosomes business, current trends, and future projections to identify potential investment opportunities. The research includes data on major drivers, constraints, and opportunities and a thorough market share analysis.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand in Therapeutic Application to Stimulate Growth

The global exosomes market growth is expected to grow due to the rising growth of therapeutic applications during the projected period. According to clinical research, the therapeutic is expected to be one of the most prominent therapeutics of immune disorder, inflammation, Lyme, and persistent degenerative diseases. It helps to regulate processes within the organ during treatment. This aspect has enhanced the research activity in exosome therapy development all over the world. As a result, clinicians and researchers are shifting their focus to exosome therapeutics. Exosome therapeutics are widely utilized in the treatment of autoimmune illness, chronic inflammation, Lyme disease, and chronic degenerative diseases in the contemporary environment.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/exosomes-market-102780


Market Segmentations

By application, the market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into instruments, reagents, software. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, cancer institutes, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

  Exosomes Market Segmentation

By Application

  • Therapeutics

  • Diagnostics

By Product

  • Instruments

  • Reagents

  • Software

By End user

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Institutes

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


Competitive Landscape

Increasing Number of Mergers to Spur Demand Opportunities

The report discusses major advancements in the exosomes industry, as well as organic and inorganic growth methods. Various businesses are concentrating on organic growth methods such as new launches, product approvals, and other things like patents and events. These efforts have opened the path for market participants to expand their business and consumer base. With the growing demand for health coaches in the global industry, market players in the market are expected to benefit from attractive growth possibilities in the future.


Pre Book – Exosomes Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102780


Regional Analysis

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure to Promote Growth in North America

  • North America is expected to hold the largest global exosomes market share during the forecast period. Because of improved healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a big base of multinational firms, and high public knowledge about diagnostics and healthcare, the North American area maintains one of the highest shares of the industry.

  • Europe is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, and significant per capita healthcare expenditure by the government is driving the growth of the region.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Exosomes:

  • ExoDx

  • Hitachi Chemicals

  • QIAGEN

  • Aethlon Medical

  • NanoSomiX

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Malvern Panalytical

  • System Biosciences

  • Sistemic Scotland Limited


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/exosomes-market-102780


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian preview Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday, July 20.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • ASML Cuts Forecast After Racing to Deliver Chip-Making Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • ASML Stock Drops as Chip Supplier Slashes Full-Year Sales Outlook

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: Why 2022 production target is key

    It will be make-or-break for Tesla come Wednesday after the bell, as the electric vehicle maker releases its second quarter earnings report.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Netflix shares jump as Q2 subscribers beat estimates

    Netflix reported Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday — here's how the streaming giant performed.

  • 10 Most Anticipated Earnings to Watch on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most anticipated earnings to watch on Wednesday. If you want to see some more companies reporting earnings this week, go directly to the 5 Most Anticipated Earnings to Watch on Wednesday. The second-quarter earnings season began last week, with financial stocks being the first […]

  • Stocks Rise With Bonds on Hope Rout Has Bottomed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed with US equity futures Wednesday amid speculation that the worst of this year’s equity rout may be over, even as concern over the potential for a global downturn sparked by hawkish central bank lingers. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe Stoxx 600 Index posted modest gains amid signs Ru