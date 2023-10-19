The exotic island wooing British property investors with 66pc returns

Tanzania was one of the few places on the planet not to go into lockdown or force visitors to wear a mask during the pandemic - Moiz Husei/Getty

John and Bronwen Vearncombe never planned to become property developers in Zanzibar. In fact, they’d never even intended to visit the Tanzanian island.

The empty-nesters ended up on the ancient spice island by accident in 2021 after getting stuck when the travel “red list” was introduced by the British government during the pandemic.

The couple had been volunteering in Namibia and, faced with the prospect of a costly stay in a quarantine hotel on their return to Britain and with their flights home cancelled, they decided to extend their African holiday for three months.

At first they stayed on in Namibia, then drove across the continent to safari in game reserves devoid of tourists.

“We went to Botswana, Zambia and Tanzania and eventually ended up heading to Zanzibar when it got too cold on the mainland,” says Mrs Vearncombe. “We came for a month, then thought we might as well stay a bit longer and decided this might be where we could have our holiday home.”

The couple, who had never owned property abroad, are midway through building a four-bed clifftop villa with a pool high above the coral-white sands of Kiwengwa on Zanzibar’s east coast.

They had toyed with buying property while on holiday in other countries in the past, but as John Vearncombe explains: “Whenever we looked at the sums, they didn’t make sense.”

Their sprawling “sugar-cube” villa is expected to cost £240,000, including the initial land purchase.

The Vearncombes' two-bed penthouse with plunge pool was advertised for €190,000

The couple have funded their dream home by building nine apartments on the plot next to their house. They’ve spent £549,000 to build the nine properties, which are expected to sell for a total of £911,000 (a 66pc return on investment).

“We’ve sold four apartments already,” said Mr Vearncombe. “A fifth is under offer.”

They’d originally listed the two-bed apartments from €95,000, or roughly £82,000. A two-bed penthouse with plunge pool and undisturbed Indian Ocean views was initially advertised for €190,000.

Of the units still available, the cheapest costs €115,000. That’s around £100,000 for a two-bed property with communal pool, two minutes’ walk from one of Zanzibar’s top beaches.

Story continues

Such prices are not wildly unrepresentative of what you can get for your money in Zanzibar.

Twenty minutes down the road in the village of Uroa, another developer is selling two-bed villas with a communal pool for just under £59,000. Away from the beach, meanwhile, a three-bed duplex with access to a pool and gym near Zanzibar’s ancient Unesco-listed capital, Stone Town, sells off-plan for £94,000.

Though larger, these developments are unlikely to earn you the sort of return on investment you would expect with one of the Vearncombes’ Ocean View Apartments, which are located in the exclusive estate.

Their Italian builder, who also runs a popular holiday letting agency in Kiwengwa on the north-east coast, calculated that each mid-priced, two-bed apartment could be let for the equivalent of £23,480 a year.

Once you take away the letting agent’s cut, as well as cleaning and laundry, service charges, utility bills and tax, which is a 15pc flat rate for non-residents, it works out to around £9,000 in post-tax income per apartment.

Of course, travelling to scope out potential properties or to check in on your tenants comes with a fair amount hassle and expense as a British investor. There aren’t any direct flights to Zanzibar from the UK, which means fly time of at least 13 hours each way, and stopovers commonly taking place in Dubai, Kenya or Turkey. Looking at a single return trip in November, the cheapest deals come in at £460, but flights commonly cost more than £800.

Nonetheless, such healthy returns made investing in Zanzibar a no-brainer for the Vearncombes, who set up a residential buy-to-let business in their home town of Winchester. The couple admit they “probably paid over the odds” for land and for builders.

“But we looked at the margins and thought, yes, we can make money on that,” they say.

The Vearncombes’ pitch to would-be buyers may be focused on the potential cash flow from holiday lets, but the real money to be made in Zanzibar, according to former investment analyst Paul Tellwright, is its potential for capital growth.

A three-bedroom family home listed for sale in Mbweni, on Zanzibar's central west coast - Mayer & Co

Tellwright, 43, made around £35,000 in profit when he sold the $75,000, one-bed condominium he bought off-plan on a plot adjacent to the Vearncombes’ for $120,000 a few months later.

Unlike them, Tellwright didn’t have his foot on the property ladder anywhere in the world before he bought the condo in Kiwengwa’s Park Village.

He originally intended to let the property to tourists, but instead decided to sell it and use the money to invest in another off-plan development. He and his business partners have also bought land elsewhere, which they plan to develop one day.

He says one of the plots, which his company bought for $15,000 eight months ago, has already risen in value to more than $40,000.

The roughly six-acre piece of land is only 400m from the beach at Jambiani, an up-and-coming resort lined with boutique hotels, kite-surfing schools, restaurants and bars.

Tellwright, like the Vearncombes, had never visited Tanzania before “fleeing” to Zanzibar at the end of 2021.

The Scot, whose mother was born in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia) and who spent part of his childhood in neighbouring Malawi, went with his girlfriend and mother to escape punitive Covid restrictions in Dublin, where they were living at the time.

Zanzibar is full of expats and tourists like him who discovered its low-crime, carefree lifestyle only during the pandemic.

Tanzania was one of the few places on the planet not to go into lockdown or force visitors to wear a mask; its late president John Magufuli, who had a PhD in chemistry, chose to follow established pandemic protocols and keep the economy open.

As a result, the economy grew throughout 2020 and 2021 while its neighbours entered their first recessions in more than a quarter of a century.

Resorts such as Paje, in the southeast, have exploded beyond all recognition over the past three years, with new developments, bars and restaurants creeping out from the beach to the main road and beyond.

Some, like the five-star Nest hotel, a fantasy of canopied walkways and thatched villas, were built by Western tourists who found themselves trapped in Africa when Europe pulled up the drawbridge in March 2020. Others were built by expats who moved to Tanzania to escape restrictions elsewhere.

In Paje, for instance, you’ll find a sprawling new development of 20 Balinese-style luxury villas rising from the bush beyond the main road. They’re the work of Richard Ashby, an estate agent from London who’d never stepped foot in Africa before he arrived in Zanzibar in the middle of 2020.

His company, Shivo, has sold all the villas on the Paje site. It has gone on to break ground elsewhere, selling everything from one-bed apartments to three-bed houses with private pool for around £175,000.

Yet, while you’d struggle to buy a two-up two-down in Britain for such money, Tellwright says you can build your own property for even less than this.

“A friend of mine built an absolutely massive, really high-spec six-bedroom mansion with a swimming pool and acre of land for $200,000. If you want something very basic, you can build a house here for as little as $25,000.”

Paje Beach, where a collection of beachfront hotels and eateries have sprung up in recent years - Alen Ajan/Alamy Stock Photo

Indeed, you meet lots of people who’ve gone down this route. At a beachfront cafe in Paje I get chatting to Radek “Bond” Bednarz, who has built a “simple bush house” on a £7,800 plot just outside Jambiani.

The Polish musician, who lives in the modest coconut-thatched house for half the year while touring the island with his Afro-fusion band Pamoja Zanzibar, did much of the building work himself.

It’s a similar story up the coast in Pongwe, where Pete Tingle is also doing as much of his own building as possible to reduce costs. Tingle, 43, bought a half-acre plot in Pongwe for about £3,900 during his first visit to Zanzibar in August 2020.

“On the third week of that holiday I was shown a piece of land,” says the Yorkshireman, who had been made redundant from his sales job a few days before the first lockdown in Britain. “I decided to buy it instantly, went back home and sold the house and the cars.”

He has built a number of one-bed, “A”-frame villas, which he is fitting out with bathrooms as we speak.

“I’m living in the first house that I built,” says Tingle, who spends his days rescuing cats when he’s not watching plumbing videos on YouTube.

“I’m trying to do as much of the work as I can. I bring in a contractor, who does the roof structure, and a brickie and a plasterer, but the rest I do myself,” he says. Tingle plans to open an eco-resort, but is being slightly constrained by the cost of surrounding plots, which have “gone through the roof” since 2020.

There are no official stats on the booming prices but, according to long-term resident Maria Facci Tosatti, land prices have exploded since foreigners were allowed to register deeds in their own name in 2018.

Tosatti, an Italian who used to co-own a B&B, restaurant and kite-surfing school and now runs the restaurant at Kiwengwa’s KBB Resort, says she’s seen friends buy beach plots for 10 times what they were going for a decade ago, when she arrived.

It’s a trend that has only accelerated since the pandemic. Maciej Majerczak, who owns Zanzibar’s main estate agent, Mayer & Co, reckons prices have doubled in the past two or three years alone.

“I’ve only been doing business in Zanzibar since Covid started,” says Majerczak, a Pole, “so I’m relatively new to the island. But the prices went up by 200pc since Covid.

“I wasn’t here 10 years ago. Prices could have risen 10 times in 10 years. People will sit on property here until they get the price they want.”

Far from reaching its peak, though, Majerczak is confident Zanzibar’s property boom is still in its infancy. “The island has changed dramatically in terms of infrastructure and investment in the three years I’ve been here,” he says.

“It’s a growing market with very high potential. You see big hotel chains building at the moment. Some are purchasing big plots.”

One of the big growth areas, according to Majerczak, is holiday lets. “Zanzibar has a shortage of Airbnb villas,” he says. “If you go on the website at peak times, 90pc are booked.”

Figures from the tourist board back this up. Zanzibar experienced a 38pc increase in visitor numbers in the first six months of this year relative to the same period last year.

Searches for Zanzibar holiday lets have also risen sharply this year, according to Sonia Chennoufi from HomeToGo, a rental website.

While the Tanzanian region is still a relatively unknown quantity among British visitors, ranking 260th in HomeToGo’s list of most-searched regions, Chennoufi says her team is “seeing evidence to suggest that Zanzibar is an up-and-coming holiday destination”.

“HomeToGo has registered notable growth in the interest in stays on the archipelago over the past 12 months, with parts of [Zanzibar] seeing year-on-year search increases of more than 300pc,” she says.

Foreign property owners could soon be given temporary resident visas, so they would no longer have to keep leaving and re-entering the country every three months. Meanwhile, new laws are being introduced to improve the land registration process.

The overwhelming majority of real estate is still owned by Zanzibaris, who have historically sold land between themselves, using basic sales agreements signed by the local mayor as proof of ownership.

But Khalan Thomas, who owns the real estate company Africa Luxury Properties, says: “Most foreign investors do not feel comfortable proceeding with properties that are semi-documented like this, which is why we won’t list properties without official ownership documents.”

To try to address this, Zanzibar’s government has started to issue land transfer letters – official documents from the Ministry of Land to confirm that the sale was approved in the eyes of the government.

Whatever the outcome of this change, though, Thomas says he stills recommends hiring a local lawyer to conduct due diligence checks and confirm with neighbours and the local authorities that everything is as claimed.

“We conduct primary due diligence on every property we list, and the person claiming ownership has to have official land ownership documentation and the legal rights of occupancy,” says Thomas, who has owned a hotel and two import-export companies since his arrival in Tanzania six years ago. “But we recommend that all buyers enlist the services of a legal advocate to do secondary due diligence checks.”

Thomas, 28, who has around 150 properties and plots of land on his books, says one of the most common ways to invest in Zanzibar is to buy a leasehold apartment or villa on a larger development on a renewable 33-year contract. His best-value deals, however, are on private sales of land and property.

“For less than $100,000 someone could have a pretty nice six-bedroom house in close proximity to the beach,” he says. “And if they are willing to invest another $15,000 to $20,000, they can really turn it into a little piece of paradise. I don’t know anywhere in the Caribbean where you can do that.”

Of course, investing abroad – and buying properties off-plan – is not without risks. Zanzibar’s largest building project, for instance, ran into problems last year, following a dispute between the Ministry of Land and the developer, Pennyroyal.

The Gibraltar-based firm had planned to build several five-star hotels as well as an Ernie Els-designed golf course, private airport, marina, aqua park and a number of villas as part of its seven-phase, £1.2bn Blue Amber development.

Work on the site near Matemwe has since stalled, with Pennyroyal embroiled in a legal battle over one of the deeds. The dispute has hit several small investors who made down payments on the half-built villas.

Speaking in June on the promise of anonymity, some of those affected told the local newspaper The Citizen that they had heard little from the developers about their villas, which had been due for completion in December 2022.

Pennyroyal’s legal counsel, Matthew Coleman of London-based Steptoe & Johnson, told The Telegraph Money that it could take up to two years to resolve the case. He says: “There cannot be any further construction given that the leases have been expropriated by the GOZ [government of Zanzibar].”

He was unable to advise on when investors might see their money returned.

Though unfortunate, such disputes are not uncommon in other holiday home hotspots such as Spain and Cyprus, where many British owners have lost small fortunes in well publicised land disputes and phantom property deals.

Jasmine Birtles, the TV financial commentator, says: “Buying off-plan is always a gamble, even in the UK. Here at home your biggest risk is that the builder goes bust, taking your deposit with them. But you’ve also got land disputes, which can drag out the building work and result in you getting the keys long after you were supposed to have moved in.

“That’s why it’s comparatively cheap to buy a house off-plan, because you’re the one taking all the risk. You’ve got to try to do as much due diligence as possible to try to protect your money.

“It’s unlikely you’ll be able to take out any form of deposit protection insurance on what is likely to be a relatively ‘small’ investment in Africa, so you’ve got to weigh up the pros and cons, as you would with any investment, and be happy to take the risk.”

Recommended

How to buy (and renovate) your dream Italian home for less than €100,000

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.